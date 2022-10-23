TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Monday, October 24
COLLEGE GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF — East Lake Cup: First Round, East Lake GC, Atlanta
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Championship Series: Houston at NY Yankees, Game 5 (If Necessary)
8 p.m.
FS1 — N.L. Championship Series: Philadelphia at San Diego, Game 6 (If Necessary)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Orlando at New York
10 p.m.
NBATV — Denver at Portland
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago at New England
ESPN2 — Chicago at New England (MNF with Peyton and Eli)
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
NHLN — Pittsburgh at Edmonton
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at West Ham United
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Vienna-ATP & Basel-ATP Early Rounds
LOCAL SPORTS
VOLLEYBALL — Kingsley, TC St. Francis, Leland at ABCD Quad at TC Central, 5; Manistee at Buckley, 6:30
