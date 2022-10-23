TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Monday, October 24

COLLEGE GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — East Lake Cup: First Round, East Lake GC, Atlanta

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Championship Series: Houston at NY Yankees, Game 5 (If Necessary)

8 p.m.

FS1 — N.L. Championship Series: Philadelphia at San Diego, Game 6 (If Necessary)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Orlando at New York

10 p.m.

NBATV — Denver at Portland

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago at New England

ESPN2 — Chicago at New England (MNF with Peyton and Eli)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

NHLN — Pittsburgh at Edmonton

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at West Ham United

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Vienna-ATP & Basel-ATP Early Rounds

LOCAL SPORTS

VOLLEYBALL — Kingsley, TC St. Francis, Leland at ABCD Quad at TC Central, 5; Manistee at Buckley, 6:30

