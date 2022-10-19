TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Thursday, October 20

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Virginia at Georgia Tech

ESPNU — Troy at S. Alabama

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

10:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at UCLA

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Michigan

SECN — Kentucky at Missouri

8 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Florida St.

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Utah

GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, First Round, Congaree Golf Club, Gillisonville, S.C.

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Second Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Allen (Texas) at Denton Guyer (Texas)

MLB BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Championship Series: NY Yankees at Houston, Game 2

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Milwaukee at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

TNT — LA Clippers at LA Lakers

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — New Orleans at Arizona

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Fulham

8 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: FC Cincinnati at Philadelphia, Semifinal

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Western Conference Playoff: LA Galaxy at LA FC, Semifinal

LOCAL SPORTS

BOYS SOCCER DISTRICTS — Leland v. Charlevoix at Suttons Bay, 6

VOLLEYBALL — Cadillac at Whitehall, 5; East Jordan at Lake City, 6:30; Gaylord St. Mary, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Mackinaw City at Boyne City quad, 5; McBain NMC at Glen Lake, 7; Mesick at Buckley, 7; TC Christian at Mancelona, 6:30; Ellsworth at Bellaire, 5:30; TC Bulldogs at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 7; Manistee at Shelby, 6:30; Evart at Brethren, 7:30

SWIMMING — Cadillac at TC Tritons, 5:30

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you