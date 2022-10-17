TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Tuesday, October 18
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ACCN — Hofstra at Virginia
8 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Wisconsin
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
FS1 — N.L. Championship Series: Philadelphia at San Diego, Game 1
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Philadelphia at Boston
10 p.m.
TNT — LA Lakers at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at Tampa Bay
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Los Angeles at Nashville
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — La Liga: Valencia at Sevilla
2:30 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Brighton & Hove Albion
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6:45 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Colombia vs. Mexico, Group C, Fatorda, India
10:15 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Japan, Group D, Fatorda, India
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds
12 p.m.
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds
LOCAL SPORTS
BOYS SOCCER DISTRICTS — Traverse City Central at Midland Dow, 6; Midland at Traverse City West, 6; Mount Pleasant at Petoskey, 6; Boyne City v. Traverse City Christian at Elk Rapids, 5; Kalkaska at Elk Rapids, 7; Harbor Springs at Charlevoix, 4; Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian at Leland, 4:30
VOLLEYBALL — TC St. Francis at East Jordan, 7; Charlevoix at Grayling, 7; Boyne City at Harbor Springs, 7; Kalkaska at Elk Rapids, 7; Glen Lake at Benzie Central, 6:30; Suttons Bay at Frankfort, 6; Buckley at Kingsley, 6:30; Onekama at Leland (parents night), 6:30; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Bellaire, 6; Bellaire, Boyne Falls at Gaylord St. Mary, 6; Pellston at Central Lake, 6; Inland Lakes at Forest Area, 7; Mancelona at Onaway, 7:30; Cadillac Homeschool at GT Academy, 5:30; Muskegon Orchard View at Manistee, 7; McBain NMC at Houghton Lake, 7; Manton at McBain, 7; Marion at Cadillac Heritage, 6; Alba at Vanderbilt, 5:30
CROSS COUNTRY — Big North Conference finals at Petoskey, 4; Manistee at All-Star Meet (at Mason County Fairgrounds), 4:30; Highland Conference jamboree (Beal City), 4:15
