TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Monday, October 17

MLB BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Cleveland at NY Yankees, Game 5 (If Necessary)

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Denver at LA Chargers

NHL HOCKEY

BSD — L.A. Kings at Detroit

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Inter Miami CF at NY City FC, First Round

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Minnesota United at FC Dallas, First Round

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6:45 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: New Zealand vs. Germany, Group B, Fatorda, India

10:15 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Morocco, Group A, Fatorda, India

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds

RADIO

7 p.m. — NHL, L.A. Kings at Detroit, FM-106.3

LOCAL SPORTS

BOYS SOCCER DISTRICTS — Buckley at Lakeview, 5p; Pentwater at McBain Northern Michigan Christian, 5p

VOLLEYBALL — Kingsley at Petoskey quad, 5p; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Forest Area, 7p

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you