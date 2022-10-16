TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Monday, October 17
MLB BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Cleveland at NY Yankees, Game 5 (If Necessary)
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
ESPN — Denver at LA Chargers
NHL HOCKEY
BSD — L.A. Kings at Detroit
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Inter Miami CF at NY City FC, First Round
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Minnesota United at FC Dallas, First Round
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6:45 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: New Zealand vs. Germany, Group B, Fatorda, India
10:15 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Morocco, Group A, Fatorda, India
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds
RADIO
7 p.m. — NHL, L.A. Kings at Detroit, FM-106.3
LOCAL SPORTS
BOYS SOCCER DISTRICTS — Buckley at Lakeview, 5p; Pentwater at McBain Northern Michigan Christian, 5p
VOLLEYBALL — Kingsley at Petoskey quad, 5p; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Forest Area, 7p
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.