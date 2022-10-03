TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Tuesday, October 4
COLLEGE GOLF
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Second Round, Blessings GC, Fayetteville, Ark.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Rutgers
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — NY Yankees at Texas (Game 1)
6 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at Seattle
8 p.m.
TBS — Philadelphia at Houston
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
TNT — Preseason: Detroit at New York
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Preseason: New Orleans at Chicago
NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Preseason: Metropolitans 92 at G League Ignite
NHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.
NHLN — Global Series: San Jose at Eisbaren Berlin
7 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Carolina at Buffalo
10 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Los Angeles at Anaheim
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds
10 p.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds
RADIO
6 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Seattle, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
SOCCER — TC Central at TC West, 6:45; Petoskey at Cadillac, 6:45; Alpena at Gaylord, 6:45; Cadillac Heritage at Pentwater, 5
VOLLEYBALL — Grayling at TC St. Francis, 7; Boyne City at East Jordan, 7; Elk Rapids at Charlevoix, 7; Harbor Springs at Kalkaska, 7; Buckley at Benzie Central, 6:30; Onekama at Glen Lake, 6:30; Kingsley at Suttons Bay, 6:30; Leland at Frankfort, 6:30; Onaway at Johannesburg-Lewiston, 6; Central Lake at Gaylord St. Mary, 6; Pellston at Forest Area, 7; Inland Lakes at Mancelona, 7:30; Pentwater at Manistee Catholic, 7; Manistee at Montague, 7; McBain NMC at Evart, 7; Lake City at McBain, 7; Houghton Lake at Manton, 7; Baldwin at Mesick, 7; Bear Lake at Brethren, 7:30; TC Bulldogs at Cadillac Heritage, 5:30; Harbor Light at Boyne Falls, 5:30
CROSS COUNTRY — TC Central, Boyne City, Central Lake, Petoskey St. Michael at Harbor Springs Invite, 4; Manistee at Muskegon Oakridge, 4:30; Highland Conference jamboree (Houghton Lake), 4:15
SWIMMING — Cadillac at Mt. Pleasant, 6
