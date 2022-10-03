TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Tuesday, October 4

COLLEGE GOLF

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Second Round, Blessings GC, Fayetteville, Ark.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Rutgers

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — NY Yankees at Texas (Game 1)

6 p.m.

BSD — Detroit at Seattle

8 p.m.

TBS — Philadelphia at Houston

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

TNT — Preseason: Detroit at New York

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Preseason: New Orleans at Chicago

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Preseason: Metropolitans 92 at G League Ignite

NHL HOCKEY

2 p.m.

NHLN — Global Series: San Jose at Eisbaren Berlin

7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Carolina at Buffalo

10 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Los Angeles at Anaheim

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds

10 p.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds

RADIO

6 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Seattle, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

SOCCER — TC Central at TC West, 6:45; Petoskey at Cadillac, 6:45; Alpena at Gaylord, 6:45; Cadillac Heritage at Pentwater, 5

VOLLEYBALL — Grayling at TC St. Francis, 7; Boyne City at East Jordan, 7; Elk Rapids at Charlevoix, 7; Harbor Springs at Kalkaska, 7; Buckley at Benzie Central, 6:30; Onekama at Glen Lake, 6:30; Kingsley at Suttons Bay, 6:30; Leland at Frankfort, 6:30; Onaway at Johannesburg-Lewiston, 6; Central Lake at Gaylord St. Mary, 6; Pellston at Forest Area, 7; Inland Lakes at Mancelona, 7:30; Pentwater at Manistee Catholic, 7; Manistee at Montague, 7; McBain NMC at Evart, 7; Lake City at McBain, 7; Houghton Lake at Manton, 7; Baldwin at Mesick, 7; Bear Lake at Brethren, 7:30; TC Bulldogs at Cadillac Heritage, 5:30; Harbor Light at Boyne Falls, 5:30

CROSS COUNTRY — TC Central, Boyne City, Central Lake, Petoskey St. Michael at Harbor Springs Invite, 4; Manistee at Muskegon Oakridge, 4:30; Highland Conference jamboree (Houghton Lake), 4:15

SWIMMING — Cadillac at Mt. Pleasant, 6

