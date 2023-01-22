TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Monday, January 23
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Colgate at Boston U.
ESPN — Duke at Virginia Tech
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Norfolk St. at Morgan St.
9 p.m.
CBSSN — New Mexico at Nevada
ESPN — Kansas at Baylor
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Iowa at Ohio St.
SECN — LSU at Alabama
8 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Michigan
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
BSD — Milwaukee at Detroit
8 p.m.
NBATV — Atlanta at Chicago
10:30 p.m.
NBATV — Memphis at Sacramento
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:35 p.m.
FS2 — The French Cup Pays de Cassel vs. Paris Saint-Germain, Round of 32, Lens, France
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Fulham
TENNIS
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia
RADIO
7 p.m. — NBA, Milwaukee at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
BOYS BASKETBALL — Traverse City Christian at Bellaire, 7p; Traverse City Bulldogs at Harbor Light Christian, 7:30p; Ellsworth at Gaylord St. Mary, 7p; Mackinaw City at Boyne Falls, 7p; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Cheboygan, 7p
GIRLS BASKETBALL — Rudyard at Traverse City St. Francis, 7p; Cadillac at Manton, 7p; Leland at Mesick, 6p; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Onekama, 7p; McBain Northern Michigan Christian at Brethren, 7:30p; Mackinaw City at Boyne Falls, 5:30p;
ICE HOCKEY — Traverse City Bay Reps at Big Rapids, 6p
ALPINE SKIING — Traverse City Central at Schuss Mountain, 10a
