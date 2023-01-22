Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 30 kts from the west and highest waves around 8 feet expected. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Huron and Lake Michigan. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&