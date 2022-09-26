TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Tuesday, September 27

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Michigan St.

8 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Indiana

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

BSD — Kansas City at Detroit

7 p.m.

TBS — NY Yankees at Toronto

7:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Milwaukee OR Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: NY Rangers at Boston

10 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Calgary at Seattle

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

FS1 — International Friendly: Saudi Arabia vs. U.S., Murcia, Spain

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Czech Republic, Group B, St. Gallen, Switzerland

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Parma-WTA, Tallinn-WTA Early Rounds

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Parma-WTA, Tallinn-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Parma-WTA, Tallinn-WTA Early Rounds

RADIO

6:30 — MLB, Kansas City at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

SOCCER — Alpena at TC Central, 6:45; TC West at Petoskey, 6:45; Gaylord at Cadillac, 6:45; Boyne City at Grayling, 5; Boyne City at Grayling, 5; Cadillac Heritage at TC Bulldogs, 5

VOLLEYBALL — TC St. Francis at Boyne City, 7; Elk Rapids at Grayling, 7; East Jordan at Harbor Springs, 7; Kalkaska at Charlevoix, 7; Frankfort at Benzie Central, 7; Glen Lake at Kingsley, 6:30; Suttons Bay at Leland, 6:30; Onekama at Buckley, 6:30; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Central Lake, 6; Bellaire at Gaylord St. Mary, 6; Mancelona at Forest Area, 7; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at GT Academy, 7; Marion at Manistee Catholic, 7; GT Academy at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 7; Manistee at Whitehall, 7; Manton at McBain NMC, 7; Pine River at Lake City, 7; McBain at Roscommon, 7; Petoskey St. Michael at Vanderbilt; Bear Lake at Pentwater, 7; TC Bulldogs, Big Rapids Crossroads at Brethren, 7:30; Ellsworth at Mackinaw City, 5:30; Alba at Boyne Falls, 5:30

GOLF — TC West, TC Central, Grayling at Cheboygan (Cheboygan CC), 10a

CROSS COUNTRY — Northwest Conference jamboree at Kingsley, 4:45; Manton at Mason County Central

TENNIS — Glen Lake at Elk Rapids, 4

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you