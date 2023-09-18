TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Tuesday, September 19

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Penn St.

8 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Wisconsin

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at California

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — Philadelphia at Atlanta

10 p.m.

BSD — Detroit at Los Angeles Dodgers

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League Group Stage: Lazio vs. Atlético Madrid, Group E, Rome

TENNIS

7:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA Early Rounds

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs First Round: Washington at New York, Game 2

9 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs First Round: Atlanta at Dallas, Game 2

RADIO

10 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Los Angeles Dodgers, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

BOYS SOCCER — Traverse City West at Traverse City Central, 6:45p; Traverse City Christian at Elk Rapids, 7p; Gaylord at Alpena, 6:45p; Petoskey at Cadillac, 6p; Grayling at Oscoda, 5p

BOYS TENNIS — Cadillac at Traverse City Central, 4p; Traverse City West at Alpena, 4p

VOLLEYBALL — Boyne City at Traverse City St. Francis, 7p; Alpena at Traverse City Central, 6:30p; Traverse City West at Petoskey, 6:30p; Grand Traverse Academy at Bellaire, 7:30p; Mesick at Bear Lake, 6p; Suttons Bay at Benzie Central, 7p; Mancelona at Central Lake, 7:30p; Harbor Springs at East Jordan, 7p; Grayling at Elk Rapids, 7p; Cadillac at Gaylord, 6:45p; Forest Area at Gaylord St. Mary, 7:30p; Inland Lakes at Johannesburg-Lewiston, 7p; Charlevoix at Kalkaska, 7p; Glen Lake at Kingsley, 7p; Buckley at Leland, 7p; Baldwin at Manistee Catholic Central, 6p; Lake City at Manton, 7p; McBain Northern Michigan Christian at McBain, 7p; Manistee at Muskegon Oakridge, 6:30p; Frankfort at Onekama, 7p; Brethren at Pentwater, 6p

CROSS COUNTRY — Bellaire, Elk Rapids, Frankfort, Gaylord St. Mary, Grayling, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Petoskey St. Michael at Kalkaska Invitational, 4p; Lake City, Manton, McBain Northern Michigan Christian at McBain Highland Jamboree, 4p

