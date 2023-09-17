TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Monday, September 18
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ACCN — Maryland at Virginia
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Cleveland at Kansas City
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Minnesota at Cincinnati
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Colorado at San Diego
10 p.m.
BSD —Detroit at Los Angeles Dodgers
NFL FOOTBALL
7:15 p.m.
ESPN — New Orleans at Carolina
ESPN2 — New Orleans at Carolina
8:15 p.m.
ABC — Cleveland at Pittsburgh
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:45 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Burnley at Nottingham Forest
TENNIS
7:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA Early Rounds
1 p.m.
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds
2 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA Early Rounds
RADIO
10 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Los Angeles Dodgers, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
GIRLS GOLF — Traverse City Central, Traverse City West at Big Rapids Tullymore Invitational, 9a
CROSS COUNTRY — East Jordan, Forest Area, Harbor Springs, Mancelona at Inland Lakes Invite, 4p
BOYS SOCCER — Harbor Springs at Boyne City, 5p; Kingsley at Buckley, 5p; Big Rapids Crossroads at Cadillac Heritage, 5p; Charlevoix at Elk Rapids, 7p; Kalkaska at Grayling, 5p; Benzie Central at Leland, 5p; Manistee at Montague, 5:30p
VOLLEYBALL — Grand Traverse Academy at Bellaire, 7p; Mason County Eastern at Cadillac Heritage, 6p
