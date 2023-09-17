TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Monday, September 18

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ACCN — Maryland at Virginia

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Cleveland at Kansas City

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Minnesota at Cincinnati

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Colorado at San Diego

10 p.m.

BSD —Detroit at Los Angeles Dodgers

NFL FOOTBALL

7:15 p.m.

ESPN — New Orleans at Carolina

ESPN2 — New Orleans at Carolina

8:15 p.m.

ABC — Cleveland at Pittsburgh

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:45 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Burnley at Nottingham Forest

TENNIS

7:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA Early Rounds

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds

2 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA Early Rounds

RADIO

10 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Los Angeles Dodgers, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

GIRLS GOLF — Traverse City Central, Traverse City West at Big Rapids Tullymore Invitational, 9a

CROSS COUNTRY — East Jordan, Forest Area, Harbor Springs, Mancelona at Inland Lakes Invite, 4p

BOYS SOCCER — Harbor Springs at Boyne City, 5p; Kingsley at Buckley, 5p; Big Rapids Crossroads at Cadillac Heritage, 5p; Charlevoix at Elk Rapids, 7p; Kalkaska at Grayling, 5p; Benzie Central at Leland, 5p; Manistee at Montague, 5:30p

VOLLEYBALL — Grand Traverse Academy at Bellaire, 7p; Mason County Eastern at Cadillac Heritage, 6p

