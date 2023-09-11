TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Tuesday, September 12
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
ACCN — Michigan St. at Notre Dame
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Florida at Florida St.
9 p.m.
ESPN — Nebraska at Stanford
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
BSD — Cincinnati at Detroit
7 p.m.
TBS — NY Yankees at Boston
10 p.m.
MLBN — San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Cleveland at San Francisco (9:30 p.m.)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:50 a.m.
FS2 — International Friendly: Azerbaijan vs. Jordan, Mardakan, Azerbaijan
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — International Friendly: Scotland vs. England, Glasgow, Scotland
6 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Cavalry FC at HFX Wanderers FC
8:30 p.m.
TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Oman, St. Paul, Minn.
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: France vs. Switzerland, Serbia vs. South Korea, Sweden vs. Chile, Netherlands vs. Finland; San Diego-WTA Early Rounds
8:30 p.m.
TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Osaka-WTA Early Rounds
RADIO
6:30 p.m. — MLB, Cincinnati at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
BOYS TENNIS — Cadillac at Traverse City West, 4p; Traverse City Central at Petoskey, 4p
GIRLS GOLF — Traverse City West at Manistee, 4p
VOLLEYBALL — Traverse City St. Francis at Kalkaska, 7p; TC Bulldogs at Brethren, 7:30p; Buckley at Kingsley, 7p; Onekama at Glen Lake, 7p; Inland Lakes at Bellaire, 7p; Leland at Benzie Central, 6:30p; Marion at Cadillac Heritage, 6p; Boyne City at Charlevoix, 7p; McBain at Evart, 7p; Onaway at Forest Area, 5p; Suttons Bay at Frankfort, 7p; Grayling at Harbor Springs, 7p; Beal City at Lake City, 7p; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Mancelona, 6p; Fremont at Manistee, 6:30p; Pine River at McBain Northern Michigan Christian, 6:30p; Gaylord St. Mary at Pellston, 7p
BOYS SOCCER — Alpena at Traverse City Central, 6:45p; Traverse City West at Petoskey, 6:45p; Traverse City Christian at Charlevoix, 5p; Gaylord at Cadillac, 6:45p
CROSS COUNTRY — Northwest Conference Jamboree at Buckley, 4:30p; Boyne City Co-Ed Relay, 4p; Manistee at WMC Lakes Meet at Montague, 4p
