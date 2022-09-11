TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Monday, September 12
MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Cleveland OR Houston at Detroit (6:40 p.m.)
6:30 p.m.
BSD — Houston at Detroit
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at San Francisco OR LA Dodgers at Arizona
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
ABC — Denver at Seattle
ESPN — Denver at Seattle
ESPN2 — Denver at Seattle (ManningCast)
TENNIS
7:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Chennai-WTA, Portoroz-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Chennai-WTA, Portoroz-WTA Early Rounds; Davis Cup Group Stage: Belgium vs. Australia, Argentina vs. Sweden, Canada vs. S. Korea, Kazakhstan vs. Netherlands
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Chennai-WTA, Portoroz-WTA Early Rounds; Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: Belgium vs. Australia, Argentina vs. Sweden, Canada vs. S. Korea, Kazakhstan vs. Netherlands
RADIO
6:30 p.m. — MLB, Houston at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
SOCCER — Elk Rapids at Grayling, 5; Charlevoix at Boyne City, 5; Kalkaska at Harbor Springs, 6; Benzie Central at Buckley, 6; Leland at Glen Lake, 5; Suttons Bay at Kingsley, 5; TC Bulldogs at Buckley JV, 4:30; Manistee at Hart, 5; Ogemaw Heights at McBain Northern Michigan Christian, 5
VOLLEYBALL — Traverse City Central at Petoskey, 6; Traverse City St. Francis, McBain, Fremont at Cadillac, 5; Manistee Catholic at Brethren, 5:30
GOLF — Lake Michigan Conference 18-hole match at Grayling (Grayling CC), 11a
