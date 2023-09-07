TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Friday, September 8
AUTO RACING
6 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Sioux Chief Fast Track 150, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
9 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Kansas Lottery 200, Playoffs — Round of 10, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
BTN — Indiana St. at Indiana
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Illinois at Kansas
FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
8:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — FIBA World Cup: U.S. vs. Germany, Semifinal, Manila, Philippines
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Horizon Irish Open, Second Round, The K Club — Ryder Course, Kildare, Ireland
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, First Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis
4 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Second Round, Kenwood Country Club — Kendale Course, Cincinnati
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Arizona at Chicago Cubs
6:40 p.m.
BSD — Chicago White Sox at Detroit
APPLETV+ — St. Louis at Cincinnati
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at NY Yankees OR Kansas City at Toronto
8:10 p.m.
APPLETV+ — San Diego at Houston
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:50 a.m.
FS2 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Georgia vs. Spain, Group A, Tbilisi, Georgia
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Turkey vs. Armenia, Group D, Eskisehir, Turkey
7 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Valour FC at York United FC
TENNIS
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.
3 and 7p.m.
ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinal, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ION — Seattle at Dallas
10 p.m.
ION — Las Vegas at Phoenix
RADIO
6:30 p.m. — MLB, Chicago White Sox at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210
7 p.m. — Prep football, Davison at Traverse City Central, FM-104.5
7 p.m. — Prep football, Traverse City West at Bay City Western, FM-106.3
7 p.m. — Prep football, Grayling at Elk Rapids, FM-100.3
LOCAL SPORTS
FOOTBALL — Davison at Traverse City Central, 7p; Traverse City West at Bay City Western, 7p; Traverse City St. Francis at Ogemaw Heights, 7p; Frankfort at Benzie Central, 7p; Sault Area at Cadillac, 7p; Boyne City at Charlevoix, 7p; Kingsley at Cheboygan, 7p; Kalkaska at East Jordan, 7p; Grayling at Elk Rapids, 7p; Glen Lake at Harbor Springs, 7p; Manton at Houghton Lake, 7p; Tawas at Johannesburg-Lewiston, 7p; Pine River at Lake City, 7p; Oscoda at Mancelona, 7p; Beal City at McBain, 7p; Manistee at Muskegon Oakridge, 7p; Escanaba at Petoskey, 7p
8-PLAYER FOOTBALL — Manistee Catholic Central at Baldwin, 7p; Pellston at Bellaire, 7p; Suttons Bay at Brethren, 7p; Bear Lake at Cedarville, 6p; Central Lake at Inland Lakes, 7p; Mesick at Marion, 7p
BOYS SOCCER — Traverse City Bulldogs at Buckley, 6p; Glen Lake v. Elk Rapids JV, 5p; Kingsley at Manistee JV, 5p
BOYS TENNIS — Traverse City Central Invite, 9a
VOLLEYBALL — Harbor Light at Wolverine, 5:30p
GOLF — Hickory Grail Cup at Belvedere Golf Club, 9:30a
