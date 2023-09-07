TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Friday, September 8

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Sioux Chief Fast Track 150, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

9 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Kansas Lottery 200, Playoffs — Round of 10, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

BTN — Indiana St. at Indiana

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Illinois at Kansas

FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

8:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — FIBA World Cup: U.S. vs. Germany, Semifinal, Manila, Philippines

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Horizon Irish Open, Second Round, The K Club — Ryder Course, Kildare, Ireland

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, First Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Second Round, Kenwood Country Club — Kendale Course, Cincinnati

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Arizona at Chicago Cubs

6:40 p.m.

BSD — Chicago White Sox at Detroit

APPLETV+ — St. Louis at Cincinnati

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at NY Yankees OR Kansas City at Toronto

8:10 p.m.

APPLETV+ — San Diego at Houston

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Georgia vs. Spain, Group A, Tbilisi, Georgia

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Turkey vs. Armenia, Group D, Eskisehir, Turkey

7 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Valour FC at York United FC

TENNIS

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.

3 and 7p.m.

ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinal, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ION — Seattle at Dallas

10 p.m.

ION — Las Vegas at Phoenix

RADIO

6:30 p.m. — MLB, Chicago White Sox at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210

7 p.m. — Prep football, Davison at Traverse City Central, FM-104.5

7 p.m. — Prep football, Traverse City West at Bay City Western, FM-106.3

7 p.m. — Prep football, Grayling at Elk Rapids, FM-100.3

LOCAL SPORTS

FOOTBALL — Davison at Traverse City Central, 7p; Traverse City West at Bay City Western, 7p; Traverse City St. Francis at Ogemaw Heights, 7p; Frankfort at Benzie Central, 7p; Sault Area at Cadillac, 7p; Boyne City at Charlevoix, 7p; Kingsley at Cheboygan, 7p; Kalkaska at East Jordan, 7p; Grayling at Elk Rapids, 7p; Glen Lake at Harbor Springs, 7p; Manton at Houghton Lake, 7p; Tawas at Johannesburg-Lewiston, 7p; Pine River at Lake City, 7p; Oscoda at Mancelona, 7p; Beal City at McBain, 7p; Manistee at Muskegon Oakridge, 7p; Escanaba at Petoskey, 7p

8-PLAYER FOOTBALL — Manistee Catholic Central at Baldwin, 7p; Pellston at Bellaire, 7p; Suttons Bay at Brethren, 7p; Bear Lake at Cedarville, 6p; Central Lake at Inland Lakes, 7p; Mesick at Marion, 7p

BOYS SOCCER — Traverse City Bulldogs at Buckley, 6p; Glen Lake v. Elk Rapids JV, 5p; Kingsley at Manistee JV, 5p

BOYS TENNIS — Traverse City Central Invite, 9a

VOLLEYBALL — Harbor Light at Wolverine, 5:30p

GOLF — Hickory Grail Cup at Belvedere Golf Club, 9:30a

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you