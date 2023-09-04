TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Tuesday, September 5

COLLEGE GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — The Folds Of Honor Collegiate: Second Round, American Dunes Golf Club, Grand Haven, Mich.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Marshall at Pittsburgh

8 p.m.

ACCN — Kentucky at Louisville

FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

8:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — FIBA World Cup: U.S. vs. Italy, Quarterfinal, Manila, Philippines

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

BSD — Detroit at New York Yankees

7:30 p.m.

TBS — San Francisco at Chicago Cubs

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at San Diego OR Baltimore at LA Angels

TENNIS

12 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Chicago at Indiana

8 p.m.

CBSSN — New York at Dallas

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Washington at Phoenix

RADIO

7 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at New York Yankees, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

BOYS TENNIS — Traverse City Central at Traverse City West, 4p

VOLLEYBALL — Suttons Bay at Traverse City Christian, 6:30p; Grand Traverse Academy, Bear Lake at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 5p; Manistee Catholic Central at Cadillac Heritage, 6p; Gaylord St. Mary at Central Lake, 7:30p; Pellston at Forest Area, 7:30p; Inland Lakes at Harbor Springs, 7p; Manistee at Ludington, 7p; Onekama at Mason County Eastern, 7:30p; Mancelona at Onaway, 6p

BOYS SOCCER — Cadillac at Manistee, 6:30p; Gaylord at Mount Pleasant, 5p; McBain Northern Michigan Christian at Ogemaw Heights, 5p; Harbor Springs at Harbor Light, 5p; Cadillac Heritage at Big Rapids Crossroads, 6p

GOLF — Opening Ceremonies of Hickory Grail Cup at Belvedere Golf Club, 5:30p

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you