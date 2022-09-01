TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Friday, September 2

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — W. Michigan at Michigan St.

ESPNU — Virginia Tech at Old Dominion

7:30 p.m.

ACCN — Temple at Duke

8 p.m.

FS1 — Illinois at Indiana

10 p.m.

ESPN — TCU at Colorado

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Utah at Purdue

9 p.m.

BTN — Marquette at Wisconsin

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, Second Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Second Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio

4 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship (Final 3), Second Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

BSD — Kansas City at Detroit

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Texas at Boston

7:20 p.m.

APPLETV — Miami at Atlanta

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Angels OR Milwaukee at Arizona (Joined in Progress)

10:15 p.m.

APPLETV — Philadelphia at San Francisco

TENNIS

12 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

RADIO

7 p.m. — Prep football, Lapeer at Traverse City Central, AM-580

7 p.m. — Prep football, Traverse City St. Francis at Jackson Lumen Christi, FM-89.9

7 p.m. — NCAA football, Western Michigan at Michigan State, FM-92.9

7 p.m. — MLB, Kansas City at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

FOOTBALL — Traverse City St. Francis at Jackson Lumen Christi, 7p; Lapeer at Traverse City Central, 7p; McBain at Beal City, 7p; Cheboygan at Boyne City, 7p; Lake City at Pine River, 7p; Houghton Lake at Manton, 7p; Johannesburg-Lewiston at St. Ignace, 7p

8-PLAYER FOOTBALL — Mesick at Manistee Catholic Central, 7p

BOYS SOCCER — Grand Haven at Traverse City West, 3p

