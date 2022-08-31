TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Thursday, September 1

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m.

FS1 — AFL Premiership Qualifier: Richmond at Brisbane, Elimination Final

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS1 — AFL Premiership Qualifier: Sydney at Melbourne, Qualifying Final

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — West Virginia at Pittsburgh

FS1 — Cent. Mich. at Oklahoma St.

SECN — Ball St. at Tennessee

7:30 p.m.

ACCN — VMI at Wake Forest

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Alabama A&M at UAB

ESPNU — Louisiana Tech at Missouri

FOX — Penn St. at Purdue

9 p.m.

BTN — New Mexico St. at Minnesota

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — N. Arizona at Arizona St.

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Cal Poly at Fresno St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — UC Davis at Stanford

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, First Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, First Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio

4 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship (Final 3), First Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

5 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

10 a.m.

NHLN — IIHF World Championship: U.S. vs. Hungary, Quarterfinal, Herning, Denmark

2 p.m.

NHLN — IIHF World Championship: Canada vs. Sweden, Quarterfinal, Herning, Denmark

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

BSD/MLBN — Seattle at Detroit

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at NY Mets OR Oakland at Washington

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Boston OR Colorado at Atlanta (7:20 p.m.)

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at Arizona OR Colorado at Atlanta (Joined in Progress)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:45 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at Parramatta

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Leicester City

TENNIS

12 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

RADIO

1 p.m. — MLB, Seattle at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210

7 p.m. — NCAA football, Central Michigan at Oklahoma State, AM-1210

7 p.m. — Prep football, Traverse City West at Grand Haven, FM-106.3

LOCAL SPORTS

FOOTBALL — Traverse City West at Grand Haven, 7p; Escanaba at Cadillac, 7p; Harbor Springs at Charlevoix, 7p; East Jordan at Elk Rapids, 7p; Kingsley at Gaylord, 7p; Benzie Central at Hamilton, 7p; Frankfort at Mancelona, 7p; Oscoda at Glen Lake, 7p; Manistee at Mason County Central, 7p; Kalkaska at Ogemaw Heights, 7p; Bay City Western at Petoskey, 7p; Grayling at Sault Ste. Marie, 7p

8-PLAYER FOOTBALL — Bear Lake at Marion, 7p; Pellston at Onekama, 7p

GIRLS GOLF — Traverse City Central, Traverse City West at Petoskey Invitational, 12:30p; Manistee and WMC Jamboree, 3:30p

BOYS TENNIS — Glen Lake at Traverse City Central, 10a

BOYS SOCCER — Traverse City Central at Holt, 7p; Traverse City Christian at Leland, 5p; Harbor Springs at Boyne City, 5p; Charlevoix at Elk Rapids, 7p; Kalkaska at Grayling, 5p; Buckley at Harbor Light Christian, 5:30p; Sault Ste. Marie at Kingsley, 4p; Manistee at North Muskegon, 6:15p; McBain at Tawas, 5p

SWIMMING & DIVING — Muskegon Mona Shores at Manistee, 6p

VOLLEYBALL — Grand Traverse Academy, Forest Area at North Bay Tri, 5p; Mancelona at Boyne City, 5p; Gaylord St. Mary at Harbor Springs, 7p; Frankfort at Manistee, 7p

