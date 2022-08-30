TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Wednesday, August 31

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m. (Thursday)

FS1 — AFL Premiership Qualifier: Richmond at Brisbane, Elimination Final

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

6 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Texas OR Pittsburgh at Milwaukee

7 p.m.

BSD — Seattle at Detroit

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at NY Mets OR Chicago Cubs at Toronto

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:45 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at Parramatta

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Lazio at Sampdoria

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Liverpool

7 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Philadelphia Union

TENNIS

12 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Connecticut at Chicago, Game 2

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Seattle at Las Vegas, Game 2

RADIO

7 p.m. — MLB, Seattle at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

8-PLAYER FOOTBALL — Suttons Bay at Forest Area, 7p; Central Lake at Gaylord St. Mary, 7p

CROSS COUNTRY — Benzie Bales and Trails, 5p

BOYS SOCCER — Glen Lake at Charlevoix, 5p; Harbor Springs at Suttons Bay, 7p

BOYS TENNIS — Glen Lake at Traverse City West, 10a

GIRLS GOLF — Traverse City St. Francis, Leland at Manistee

VOLLEYBALL — Gaylord at Traverse City West, 6:30p; Alpena at Cadillac, 6:45; Forest Area at Johannesburg-Lewiston, 7p; Benzie Central at Pine River, 5:30p;

