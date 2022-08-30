TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Wednesday, August 31
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m. (Thursday)
FS1 — AFL Premiership Qualifier: Richmond at Brisbane, Elimination Final
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
3 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
6 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Texas OR Pittsburgh at Milwaukee
7 p.m.
BSD — Seattle at Detroit
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at NY Mets OR Chicago Cubs at Toronto
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:45 a.m. (Thursday)
FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at Parramatta
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Lazio at Sampdoria
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Liverpool
7 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Philadelphia Union
TENNIS
12 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Connecticut at Chicago, Game 2
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Seattle at Las Vegas, Game 2
RADIO
7 p.m. — MLB, Seattle at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
8-PLAYER FOOTBALL — Suttons Bay at Forest Area, 7p; Central Lake at Gaylord St. Mary, 7p
CROSS COUNTRY — Benzie Bales and Trails, 5p
BOYS SOCCER — Glen Lake at Charlevoix, 5p; Harbor Springs at Suttons Bay, 7p
BOYS TENNIS — Glen Lake at Traverse City West, 10a
GIRLS GOLF — Traverse City St. Francis, Leland at Manistee
VOLLEYBALL — Gaylord at Traverse City West, 6:30p; Alpena at Cadillac, 6:45; Forest Area at Johannesburg-Lewiston, 7p; Benzie Central at Pine River, 5:30p;
