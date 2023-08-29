TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Wednesday, August 30
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah Valley at Utah
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
BTN — Omaha at Nebraska
SECN — Wisconsin at Arkansas
FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
4:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — FIBA World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Jordan, Group C, Pasay, Philippines
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — LA Angels at Philadelphia OR Cleveland at Minnesota
4 p.m.
MLBN — San Diego at St. Louis OR Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs (Joined in Progress)
6:30 p.m.
BSD — New York Yankees at Detroit
MLBN — Texas at NY Mets OR Tampa Bay at Miami
10 p.m.
MLBN — Arizona at LA Dodgers OR Atlanta at Colorado (8:30 p.m.)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:55 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Central American Cup Group Stage: Comunicaciones vs. CS Herediano, Group C, Guatemala City
TENNIS
12 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
RADIO
6:30 p.m. — MLB, New York Yankees at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
BOYS TENNIS — Traverse City West Titan Tri, 9a;
CROSS COUNTRY — East Jordan Red Devil Invitational, 5p; Frankfort, Manton at Clare XC Invitational, 4:30p
GIRLS GOLF — Manistee at Whitehall, 10a
BOYS SOCCER — Grayling at Charlevoix, 5p; North Muskegon at Manistee, 6:30p
VOLLEYBALL — Petoskey at Traverse City Central, 6:30p; Traverse City West at Gaylord, 6:30p; Glen Lake, McBain at Kingsley, 5p; Cadillac at Alpena, 6:45p; Manistee at Frankfort, 7p;
SWIMMING & DIVING — Traverse City Tritons at Grandville Calvin Christian, 6p
