Wednesday, August 30

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah Valley at Utah

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

BTN — Omaha at Nebraska

SECN — Wisconsin at Arkansas

FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

4:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — FIBA World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Jordan, Group C, Pasay, Philippines

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — LA Angels at Philadelphia OR Cleveland at Minnesota

4 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at St. Louis OR Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs (Joined in Progress)

6:30 p.m.

BSD — New York Yankees at Detroit

MLBN — Texas at NY Mets OR Tampa Bay at Miami

10 p.m.

MLBN — Arizona at LA Dodgers OR Atlanta at Colorado (8:30 p.m.)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Central American Cup Group Stage: Comunicaciones vs. CS Herediano, Group C, Guatemala City

TENNIS

12 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

RADIO

6:30 p.m. — MLB, New York Yankees at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

BOYS TENNIS — Traverse City West Titan Tri, 9a;

CROSS COUNTRY — East Jordan Red Devil Invitational, 5p; Frankfort, Manton at Clare XC Invitational, 4:30p

GIRLS GOLF — Manistee at Whitehall, 10a

BOYS SOCCER — Grayling at Charlevoix, 5p; North Muskegon at Manistee, 6:30p

VOLLEYBALL — Petoskey at Traverse City Central, 6:30p; Traverse City West at Gaylord, 6:30p; Glen Lake, McBain at Kingsley, 5p; Cadillac at Alpena, 6:45p; Manistee at Frankfort, 7p;

SWIMMING & DIVING — Traverse City Tritons at Grandville Calvin Christian, 6p

