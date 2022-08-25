TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Friday, August 26
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
10:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
3 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
5 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
7:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
CFL FOOTBALL
10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Saskatchewan at British Columbia
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Indiana at Clemson
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — BYU at Ohio St.
PAC-12N — Valparaiso at Colorado
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
SECN — Troy at Georgia
8 p.m.
FS1 — Texas at Ohio St.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Second Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland
9:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CP Women’s Open, Second Round, Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, Ontario, Canada
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Second Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta
7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, First Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Michigan (Taped)
9 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship (Final 2), Second Round, Ohio St. Golf Club, Columbus, Ohio (Taped)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Mill Creek (Ga.) at Norcross (Ga.)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
3 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Home Run Derby: From Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
7:10 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — Tampa Bay at Boston
8 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at Texas
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at St. Louis OR San Francisco at Minnesota
10:10 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — Cleveland at Seattle
NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Seattle at Dallas
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:50 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Melbourne
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at South Sydney
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
11 p.m.
FS2 — NRL: Roosters at Broncos
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: LAFC at Austin FC
10:15 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Seattle at Portland
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPNEWS — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Qualifying, Flushing, N.Y.
2:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA, Granby-WTA Semifinals
RADIO
8 p.m. — Detroit at Texas, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
CROSS COUNTRY — Bear Lake at Benzie Central, 4p
FOOTBALL — Boyne City at Benzie Central, 7p; Charlevoix at East Jordan, 7p; Manton at Hesperia, 7p; Mancelona at Johannesburg-Lewiston, 7p; Gaylord at Lake Fenton, 7p; Holton at Manistee, 7p; Frankfort at Mason County Central; 7p; Cadillac at Midland, 7p; St. Joseph v. Traverse City Central at Ferris State University, 7p; Ogemaw Heights at Traverse City St. Francis, 7p
8-MAN FOOTBALL — Brethren at Central Lake, 7p; Pellston at Forest Area, 7p
BOYS SOCCER — Holland Christian, Oxford at Elk Rapids, 7p; Muskegon Western Michigan Christian at Traverse City Christian, 5p; Manistee at Traverse City Bulldogs, 5p
BOYS TENNIS —Traverse City West, Cadillac at Ludington, 9a
GIRLS GOLF — Traverse City Central, Traverse City West at Dow Invitational, 9a
VOLLEYBALL — Alcona, Cedarville, Ellsworth, Mio, Tawas at Johannesburg-Lewiston, 9a; TBD at Manistee Catholic Central, 7:30p
