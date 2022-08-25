TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Friday, August 26

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

10:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

5 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

7:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

CFL FOOTBALL

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Saskatchewan at British Columbia

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Indiana at Clemson

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — BYU at Ohio St.

PAC-12N — Valparaiso at Colorado

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

SECN — Troy at Georgia

8 p.m.

FS1 — Texas at Ohio St.

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Second Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CP Women’s Open, Second Round, Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, Ontario, Canada

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Second Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, First Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Michigan (Taped)

9 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship (Final 2), Second Round, Ohio St. Golf Club, Columbus, Ohio (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Mill Creek (Ga.) at Norcross (Ga.)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Home Run Derby: From Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

7:10 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Tampa Bay at Boston

8 p.m.

BSD — Detroit at Texas

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at St. Louis OR San Francisco at Minnesota

10:10 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Cleveland at Seattle

NFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Seattle at Dallas

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:50 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Melbourne

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at South Sydney

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

11 p.m.

FS2 — NRL: Roosters at Broncos

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: LAFC at Austin FC

10:15 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Seattle at Portland

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPNEWS — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Qualifying, Flushing, N.Y.

2:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA, Granby-WTA Semifinals

RADIO

8 p.m. — Detroit at Texas, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

CROSS COUNTRY — Bear Lake at Benzie Central, 4p

FOOTBALL — Boyne City at Benzie Central, 7p; Charlevoix at East Jordan, 7p; Manton at Hesperia, 7p; Mancelona at Johannesburg-Lewiston, 7p; Gaylord at Lake Fenton, 7p; Holton at Manistee, 7p; Frankfort at Mason County Central; 7p; Cadillac at Midland, 7p; St. Joseph v. Traverse City Central at Ferris State University, 7p; Ogemaw Heights at Traverse City St. Francis, 7p

8-MAN FOOTBALL — Brethren at Central Lake, 7p; Pellston at Forest Area, 7p

BOYS SOCCER — Holland Christian, Oxford at Elk Rapids, 7p; Muskegon Western Michigan Christian at Traverse City Christian, 5p; Manistee at Traverse City Bulldogs, 5p

BOYS TENNIS —Traverse City West, Cadillac at Ludington, 9a

GIRLS GOLF — Traverse City Central, Traverse City West at Dow Invitational, 9a

VOLLEYBALL — Alcona, Cedarville, Ellsworth, Mio, Tawas at Johannesburg-Lewiston, 9a; TBD at Manistee Catholic Central, 7:30p

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you