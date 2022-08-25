TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Thursday, August 25

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — New Hampshire at Maryland

8 p.m.

ACCN — UCF at Wake Forest

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Rhode Island at Penn State

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — UC Irvine at UCLA

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Auburn at Florida St.

BTN — West Virginia at Penn State

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — CS Northridge at UCLA

SECN — Duke at Tennessee

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, First Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CP Women’s Open, First Round, Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, Ontario, Canada

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, First Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

7 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship (Final 2), First Round, Ohio St. Golf Club, Columbus, Ohio (Taped)

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, International Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, U.S. Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs OR LA Angels at Tampa Bay (1:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Boston OR Minnesota at Houston (8:10 p.m.)

8 p.m.

BSD — Detroit at Texas

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Oakland OR Minnesota at Houston (Joined in Progress)

NFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

NFLN — Green Bay at Kansas City

8:15 p.m.

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO — San Francisco at Houston

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6:25 p.m.

FS1 — 2022 FIFA Under-20 World Cup: Spain vs. Netherlands, Semifinal, San Jose, Costa Rica

9:50 p.m.

FS1 — 2022 FIFA Under-20 World Cup: Brazil vs. Japan, Semifinal, San Jose, Costa Rica

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPNEWS — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Qualifying, Flushing, N.Y.

TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA, Granby-WTA Quarterfinals

RADIO

8 p.m. — Detroit at Texas, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

FOOTBALL — Elk Rapids at Harbor Springs, 7p; Glen Lake at Kalkaska, 7p; McBain at Kingsley, 7p; Ludington at Petoskey, 6p; Grayling at Roscommon, 7p; Marquette at Traverse City West

8-MAN FOOTBALL — Mesick at Baldwin, 7p; Pickford at Gaylord St. Mary, 7p; Suttons Bay at Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian, 7p; Onekama at Manistee Catholic Central, 7p

BOYS SOCCER — Suttons Bay at Charlevoix, 5p; Boyne City at Gaylord, 6:45p; Glen Lake at Petoskey, 5p; Saginaw Heritage at Traverse City Central, 6:45p

BOYS TENNIS — Ludington at Traverse City St. Francis, 9a

VOLLEYBALL — Elk Rapids, Leland, McBain and others at Cadillac, 8:30a; Boyne Falls at Central Lake, 6p; Traverse City St. Francis at East Kentwood, 4p; Boyne City, Lake City, Kalkaska at Mancelona, 5:30p; Grand Traverse Academy, Gaylord St. Mary at McBain Northern Michigan Christian

