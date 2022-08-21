TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Monday, August 22
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: Chinese Taipei vs. Aguadulce, Panama, Game 21, Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: Nolensville, Tenn. vs. Hagerstown, Ind., Game 22, Williamsport, Pa.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: Vancouver, British Columbia vs. Matamoros, Mexico, Game 23, Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Baseball World Series: Pearland, Texas vs. Honolulu, Hawaii, Game 24, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at NY Yankees OR LA Angels at Tampa Bay
11 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers OR Miami at Oakland (Joined in Progress)
NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason: Atlanta at NY Jets
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA, Granby-WTA Early Rounds
LOCAL SPORTS
BOYS SOCCER — Grayling at Benzie Central, 5p; Manistee at Big Rapids, 6:30p; Charlevoix at Buckley 5p; McBain Northern Michigan Christian at Clare, 5p; Kalkaska at Reed City, 5:30p; Gaylord at Traverse City Christian, 5p
BOYS TENNIS — Traverse City West at Big Rapids, 11a
VOLLEYBALL — Gaylord St. Mary at Johannesburg-Lewiston, 5p; Gaylord at Sault Ste. Marie, 7p
