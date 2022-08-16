TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Wednesday, August 17
GOLF
4 p.m.
GOLF — USGA: U.S. Men’s Amateur, Round of 64, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship: Finland vs. Germany, Quarterfinal, Edmonton, Canada
3:30 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship: Sweden vs. Latvia, Quarterfinal, Edmonton, Canada
7 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship: Canada vs. Switzerland, Quarterfinal, Edmonton, Canada
10:30 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship: U.S. vs. Czechia, Quarterfinal, Edmonton, Canada
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Willemstad, Curacao vs. Managua, Nicaragua, Game 1, Williamsport, Penn.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Nolensville, Tenn. vs. Middleborough, Mass., Game 2, Williamsport, Penn.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Vancouver, British Columbia vs. Queensland, Australia, Game 3, Williamsport, Penn.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Bonney Lake, Wash. vs. Honolulu, Hawaii, Game 4, Williamsport, Penn.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Minnesota OR Chicago Cubs at Washington
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at Miami OR Baltimore at Toronto (3 p.m.)
7 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at Cleveland
8 p.m.
FS1 — LA Dodgers at Milwaukee
11 p.m.
MLBN — Arizona at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6:50 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Japan, Group D, Alajuela, Costa Rica
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham FC at Houston
9 p.m.
ESPNU — International Champions Cup: Chelsea vs. Lyon, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.
9:50 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Nigeria vs. Canada, Group C, Alajuela, Costa Rica
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — The Women’s Cup: Racing Louisville FC vs. AC Milan, Semifinal, Louisville, Ky. (Taped)
11:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — International Champions Cup: Portland FC vs. Monterrey, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.
12:30 a.m. (Thursday)
CBSSN — The Women’s Cup: Ol Reign vs. Club America, Semifinal, Louisville, Ky. (Taped)
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — First Round Playoff: New York at Chicago, Game 1
10 p.m.
ESPN — First Round Playoff: Phoenix at Las Vegas, Game 1
RADIO
7 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Cleveland, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
GIRLS GOLF — Kalkaska at Manistee, 1p
BOYS SOCCER — Benzie Central at Charlevoix, 5p; Kingsley at Harbor Springs, 7p; Traverse City Christian at Manistee, 5p; Big Rapids Crossroads Academy at McBain Northern Michigan Christian, 5p; Midland at Petoskey, 5:30p
BOYS TENNIS — Elk Rapids, Big Rapids at Glen Lake, 11a
VOLLEYBALL — Ogemaw Heights at Gaylord, 6:30p; Forest Area at Mackinac Island, 5:30p; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Glen Lake, 5p
