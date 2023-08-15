TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Wednesday, August 16

GOLF

6 p.m.

GOLF — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Round of 64, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Europe-Africa vs. Panama, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Mountain vs. Metro, United States Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Japan vs. Cuba, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Southwest vs. Mid-Atlantic, United States Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

BSD — Detroit at Minnesota

MLBN — Pittsburgh at NY Mets

4 p.m.

MLBN — Tampa Bay at San Francisco OR Arizona at Colorado (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

MLBN — NY Yankees at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at Toronto

10:30 p.m.

MLBN — Milwaukee at LA Dodgers OR Baltimore at San Diego (Joined in Progress)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Super Cup: Manchester City vs. Sevilla, Final, Piraeus, Greece

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: Rio Grande Valley at San Antonio FC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup: Australia vs. England, Semifinal, Sydney

RADIO

1 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Minnesota, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

BOYS TENNIS — Traverse City Central at Forest Hills Central quad, 9a; Big Rapids at Glen Lake, 10:30a

BOYS SOCCER — Oxford at Traverse City West, 6p; Traverse City Central at Saginaw Heritage, 6:45p; Traverse City Christian at Reed City, 7p; Glen Lake at Harbor Springs, 7p; Kingsley at Kalkaska, 5p; Clare at McBain Northern Michigan Christian, 5p; Petoskey at Midland, 5:30p

VOLLEYBALL — Kalkaska at Benzie Central, 6p; McBain at Ludington, 4p; Gaylord at Ogemaw Heights, 6:30p

