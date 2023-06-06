TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Wednesday, June 7
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — Women’s College World Series Final: Florida St. vs. Oklahoma, Game 1, Oklahoma City, Okla.
MLB BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.
MLBN — Oakland at Pittsburgh
6 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at Philadelphia
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago White Sox at NY Yankees OR Houston at Toronto
11 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at LA Angels OR San Francisco at Colorado (Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
ABC — NBA Finals: Denver at Miami, Game 3
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Paris
6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Paris
2 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Paris
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Mixed-Doubles Final and Women’s Semifinals, Paris
RADIO
6 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Philadelphia, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
BASEBALL REGIONAL SEMIFINALS — Traverse City West at Midland Dow, 4p; Petoskey v. Sault Area at Gaylord, 5:30p; Benzie Central v. White Cloud at Hart Baseball Field, 5p; Grayling at Charlevoix, 5p; Glen Lake v. Marion at Frankfort’s Lockhart Field, 5p; Bear Lake at Muskegon Catholic Central at Norton Shores’ Warrior Field, 4:30p; East Jordan at Gaylord St. Mary, 5p; Inland Lakes v. Rudyard at Kosequat Field, 5p
GIRLS SOCCER REGIONAL SEMIFINALS — McBain Northern Michigan Christian v. North Muskegon at Big Rapids, 5p; Harbor Springs v. Midland Calvary Baptist at Big Rapids, 7p
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE — Kalamazoo at Traverse City, 11a
