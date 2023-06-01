TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Friday, June 2

AUTO RACING

7:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

10:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

6 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H.

6:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Texas Tech vs. UConn, Regional, Gainesville, Fla.

SECN — NCAA Tournament: Ball St. at Kentucky, Regional

1 p.m.

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: NC St. vs. Campbell, Regional, Columbia, S.C.

3 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Tulane at LSU, Regional

7 p.m.

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: North Carolina vs. Iowa, Regional, Terre Haute, Ind.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma vs. East Carolina, Regional, Charlottesville, Va.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Charlotte vs. Tennessee, Regional, Clemson, S.C.

8 p.m.

SECN — NCAA Tournament: E. Illinois at Vanderbilt, Regional

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Cal St.-Fullerton vs. Texas A&M, Regional, Stanford, Calif.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Arizona vs. TCU, Regional, Fayetteville, Ark.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 5, Oklahoma City, Okla.

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 6, Oklahoma City, Okla.

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Porsche European Open, Second Round, Green Eagle Golf Courses — Porsche Nord Course, Winsen, Germany

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mizuho Americas Open, Second Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Second Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Principal Charity Classic, First Round, Wakonda Golf Course, Des Moines, Iowa (Taped)

MLB BASEBALL

5:10 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Milwaukee at Cincinnati

8:10 p.m.

BSD — Detroit at Chicago White Sox

APPLETV+ — Cleveland at Minnesota

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at LA Dodgers OR Baltimore at San Francisco

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: U.S. vs. Costa Rica, Semifinal, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ION — Las Vegas at Atlanta

10 p.m.

ION — Los Angeles at Phoenix

RADIO

8 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Chicago White Sox, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

GIRLS TENNIS STATE FINALS — Traverse City Central at Division 1 at Hope College and Holland Christian, 8a; Division 2 at Greater Midland Tennis Center and Midland High School, 8a; Division 3 at the University of Michigan Varsity Tennis Center, 8a; Division 4 at Kalamazoo College and Western Michigan University, 8a

GIRLS SOCCER DISTRICT FINALS — Charlevoix at Harbor Springs, 6p

BASEBALL DISTRICTS — Glen Lake v. Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Frankfort, 10a; Suttons Bay at Frankfort, noon; Mesick v. Buckley at Marion, 10a; Forest Area at Marion, noon; Mason County Eastern/Manistee Catholic Central at Brethren, 10a; Pentwater v. Bear Lake at Brethren, noon;

SOFTBALL DISTRICTS — Grayling v. Tawas at Houghton Lake, 2:30p; Mancelona at Elk Rapids, noon; Lake Leelanau St. Mary v. Buckley at Mesick, 12:30p; Suttons Bay v. Glen Lake, 2:30p; Bear Lake at Frankfort, 10a; Onekama v. Brethren at Frankfort, noon

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE — Traverse City at Kenosha, 6:30p

