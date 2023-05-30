TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Wednesday, May 31
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
BSD — Texas at Detroit
2 p.m.
MLBN — LA Angels at Chicago White Sox
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at NY Mets OR Milwaukee at Toronto
11 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Seattle OR Colorado at Arizona (Joined in Progress)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
1:15 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Brazil vs. Tunisia, Round of 16, Tolosa, Argentina
3 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Sevilla vs. AS Roma, Final, Budapest, Hungary
4:45 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: England vs. Italy, Round of 16, Tolosa, Argentina
7 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: New England at Atlanta United
10 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: LAFC at León, Final, Leg 1
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris
6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris
RADIO
1 p.m. — MLB, Texas at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
BOYS GOLF REGIONALS — Traverse City Central, Traverse City West at Currie West Golf Course in Midland, 9a; Cadillac at Katke Golf Club in Big Rapids, 9a; Gaylord, Petoskey at Timber Ridge Golf Course in East Lansing, 9a
GIRLS SOCCER DISTRICTS — Leland at Harbor Springs, 6p; Glen Lake at Charlevoix, 6p
SOFTBALL — Ludington at Traverse City West, 4p; Buckley at Elk Rapids, 4p; Frankfort at Hesperia, 4p
BASEBALL — Traverse City West at Cadillac, 4:30p; Buckley at Ellsworth, 4:15p; Wolverine at Boyne Falls, 4p
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE — Traverse City at Kokomo, 7p
