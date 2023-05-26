TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Saturday, May 27

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 300, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

7 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

CHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

NHLN — Memorial Cup: Kamloops Blazers vs. Quebec Remparts, Kamloops, British Columbia

COLLEGE BASEBALL

10 a.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal 1, Omaha, Neb.

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Big South Tournament: TBD, Championship, High Point, N.C.

1 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Durham, N.C.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Hoover, Ala.

2 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal 2, Omaha, Neb.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — West Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

4:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Hoover, Ala.

5 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Durham, N.C.

6 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal 3, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Scottsdale, Ariz.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Penn St. vs. Duke, Semifinal, Philadelphia

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Virginia, Semifinal, Philadelphia

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBA, Super Regional, Game 2

3 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: Tennessee vs. Texas, Super Regional, Game 2, Knoxville, Tenn.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBA, Super Regional, Game 2

5 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBA, Super Regional, Game 2

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

7 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBA, Super Regional, Game 2

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

9 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBA, Super Regional, Game 2

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, Third Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Trump National Golf Club, Washington

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

1:30 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Third Round, Fields Ranch East, Benton Harbor, Mich.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

5:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope, Match-Play — Quarterfinals, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

7 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship: Canada vs. Latvia, Semifinal, Tampere, Finland

11 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship: U.S. vs Germany, Semifinal, Tampere, Finland

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

BSD — Chicago White Sox at Detroit

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at NY Yankees

4 p.m.

FS1 — Philadelphia at Atlanta

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Boston at Arizona, Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, St. Louis at Cleveland

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at LA Angels OR NY Mets at Colorado (9 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Boston at Miami, Game 6

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference Final: Dallas at Vegas, Game 5

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

9:30 a.m.

CBSSN — FASL: Manchester United at Liverpool

8 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: NC Courage at Racing Louisville

TRACK AND FIELD

4:30 p.m.

NBC — USATF: The LA Grand Prix, Los Angeles

USFL FOOTBALL

4 p.m.

FOX — New Orleans at Birmingham

9 p.m.

FS1 — Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh, Canton, Ohio

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Connecticut at New York

9 p.m.

NBATV — Los Angeles at Las Vegas

RADIO

1 p.m. — MLB, Chicago White Sox at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

DISTANCE RUNNING — Bayshore Marathon, 7a

TRACK & FIELD — MITCA Team State Championships at Canton and Reese, 9a

BASEBALL — Traverse City Central/Traverse City West Invite, 10a; Frankenmuth at Petoskey, 10a

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you