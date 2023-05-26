TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Saturday, May 27
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 300, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
7 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
CHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.
NHLN — Memorial Cup: Kamloops Blazers vs. Quebec Remparts, Kamloops, British Columbia
COLLEGE BASEBALL
10 a.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal 1, Omaha, Neb.
12 p.m.
ESPNU — Big South Tournament: TBD, Championship, High Point, N.C.
1 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Durham, N.C.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Hoover, Ala.
2 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal 2, Omaha, Neb.
4 p.m.
ESPNU — West Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas
4:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Hoover, Ala.
5 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Durham, N.C.
6 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal 3, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Scottsdale, Ariz.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Penn St. vs. Duke, Semifinal, Philadelphia
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Virginia, Semifinal, Philadelphia
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBA, Super Regional, Game 2
3 p.m.
ABC — NCAA Tournament: Tennessee vs. Texas, Super Regional, Game 2, Knoxville, Tenn.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBA, Super Regional, Game 2
5 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBA, Super Regional, Game 2
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
7 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBA, Super Regional, Game 2
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
9 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBA, Super Regional, Game 2
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, Third Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Trump National Golf Club, Washington
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas
1:30 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Third Round, Fields Ranch East, Benton Harbor, Mich.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas
5:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope, Match-Play — Quarterfinals, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
7 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship: Canada vs. Latvia, Semifinal, Tampere, Finland
11 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship: U.S. vs Germany, Semifinal, Tampere, Finland
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
BSD — Chicago White Sox at Detroit
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at NY Yankees
4 p.m.
FS1 — Philadelphia at Atlanta
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Boston at Arizona, Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, St. Louis at Cleveland
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at LA Angels OR NY Mets at Colorado (9 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Boston at Miami, Game 6
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference Final: Dallas at Vegas, Game 5
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
9:30 a.m.
CBSSN — FASL: Manchester United at Liverpool
8 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: NC Courage at Racing Louisville
TRACK AND FIELD
4:30 p.m.
NBC — USATF: The LA Grand Prix, Los Angeles
USFL FOOTBALL
4 p.m.
FOX — New Orleans at Birmingham
9 p.m.
FS1 — Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh, Canton, Ohio
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Connecticut at New York
9 p.m.
NBATV — Los Angeles at Las Vegas
RADIO
1 p.m. — MLB, Chicago White Sox at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
DISTANCE RUNNING — Bayshore Marathon, 7a
TRACK & FIELD — MITCA Team State Championships at Canton and Reese, 9a
BASEBALL — Traverse City Central/Traverse City West Invite, 10a; Frankenmuth at Petoskey, 10a
