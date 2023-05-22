TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Tuesday, May 23

BOWLING

7 p.m.

CBSSN — PWBA: The USBC Queens, Finals, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs. Iowa, First Round, Omaha, Neb.

3 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Illinois vs. Indiana, First Round, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan St. vs. Maryland, First Round, Omaha, Neb.

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. U.S., Group A, Tampere, Finland

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — LA Dodgers at Atlanta

7:30 p.m.

BSD — Detroit at Kansas City

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at LA Angels OR Oakland at Seattle

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Boston at Miami, Game 4

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Final: Vegas at Dallas, Game 3

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1:50 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Fiji, Group B, San Juan, Argentina

RADIO

7:30 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Kansas City, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

TRACK & FIELD — Northwest Conference Championships at Frankfort, 3p; Highland Conference Championships at Pine River, 3:30p

GIRLS TENNIS — Lake Michigan Conference Championships at Harbor Springs, 9:30a

GIRLS SOCCER — Traverse City West at Cadillac, 3:30p

BASEBALL — Cadillac at Traverse City Central, 4:15p; Glen Lake at Kalkaska, 4:15p; Grayling at Cheboygan, 4:15p; Ellsworth at Harbor Light, 4p; Mesick at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 4p; Whitehall at Manistee, 4p; Evart at Manton, 4:15p; Lake City at McBain, 4:15p

SOFTBALL — Cadillac at Traverse City Central, 4:15p; Glen Lake at Kalkaska, 4:30p; Bellaire at East Jordan, 4:30p; Ellsworth at Harbor Light, 4p; Mesick at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 4:30p; Evart at Manton, 4:15p; Lake City at McBain, 4:15p; Sault Area at Petoskey, 4p

