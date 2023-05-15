TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Tuesday, May 16

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

BSD — Pittsburgh at Detroit

8 p.m.

TBS — Chicago Cubs at Houston

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at LA Dodgers OR Philadelphia at San Francisco (9:30 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — NBA Draft Lottery 2023: From New York

8:40 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Final: LA Lakers at Denver, Game 1

ESPN2 — Western Conference Final: LA Lakers at Denver, Game 1 (NBA in Stephen A.’s World)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: AC Milan at Inter Milan, Semifinals, Leg 2

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Quarterfinals, Italian Open-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Quarterfinals, Italian Open-ATP Early Rounds

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Quarterfinals, Italian Open-ATP Early Rounds

RADIO

6:30 p.m. — MLB, Pittsburgh at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

GIRLS TENNIS — Traverse City West at Traverse City St. Francis, 4p; Elk Rapids at Traverse City Central, 4p;

GIRLS SOCCER — Cadillac at Traverse City Central, 6:45p; Traverse City West at Alpena, 6:30p; Big Rapids Crossroads at Brethren, 5p; Benzie Central at Cadillac Heritage, 5p; Petoskey at Gaylord, 6:45p; McBain Northern Michigan Christian at Houghton Lake, 5p

BASEBALL — Traverse City Central at Gaylord, 4:15p; Traverse City West at Cadillac, 4:15p; Kalkaska at Traverse City Christian at Turtle Creek Stadium, 4:30p; Suttons Bay at Glen Lake, 4:15p; Mesick at Benzie Central, 4:15p; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Ellsworth, 4p; Buckley at Frankfort, 4:15p; Roscommon at Lake City, 4:15p; Manton at Pine River, 4:15p; Manistee at Ludington, 4p; Evart at McBain, 4:15p; Alpena at Petoskey, 4p

SOFTBALL — Traverse City Central at Gaylord, 4:15p; Traverse City West at Cadillac, 4p; Suttons Bay at Glen Lake, 4:15p; Bellaire at Alanson, 4p; Onekama at Benzie Central, 4:15p; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Ellsworth, 4p; Buckley at Frankfort, 4:15p; Manton at Pine River, 4:15p; Evart at McBain, 4:15p

BOYS GOLF — Northwest Conference 9 at Leland, 4p; Bear Lake at Pentwater, 1p; Charlevoix at Harbor Springs, 2p

