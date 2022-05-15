TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Monday, May 16
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Slovakia vs. Canada, Group A, Helsinki
1 p.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Finland vs. U.S., Group B, Tampere, Finland
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at Tampa Bay
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Boston OR St. Louis at NY Mets
11 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at LA Dodgers OR Minnesota at Oakland (Joined in Progress)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Newcastle United
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — Lyon-ATP, Geneva-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds; French Open Qualifying
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Lyon-ATP, Geneva-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds; French Open Qualifying
4 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Lyon-ATP, Geneva-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds; French Open Qualifying
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Lyon-ATP, Geneva-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds; French Open Qualifying
RADIO
6:30 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Tampa Bay, FM-101.1/AM1210
LOCAL SPORTS
BASEBALL — TC St. Francis at Grayling, 4:30; Elk Rapids at Harbor Springs, 4; Kalkaska at East Jordan, 4:30; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Inland Lakes, 4; Gaylord St. Mary at Mancelona, 4; Bellaire at Forest Area, 4; Onaway at Central Lake, 4; TC Christian at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 4:15; Mason County Central at Manistee Catholic, 4; McBain at Marion, 4:15; Baldwin at Bear Lake, 4:30; Walkerville at Brethren, 4:30
SOFTBALL — TC St. Francis at Grayling, 4:30; Elk Rapids at Harbor Springs, 4; Kalkaska at East Jordan, 4:30; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Inland Lakes, 4; Gaylord St. Mary at Mancelona, 4; Bellaire at Forest Area, 4; Onaway at Central Lake, 4; Mesick at Pentwater, 4:30; McBain at Marion, 4:15; Baldwin at Bear Lake, 4:30
SOCCER — Kalkaska at Elk Rapids, 5; Grayling at Harbor Springs, 7; Buckley at Benzie Central, 5; North Bay at TC Bulldogs, 5; Glen Lake at Leland, 5; Manistee at Muskegon Catholic, 5:30
GOLF — Big North Conference at TC Central (TCCC), 10a; Mancelona, Gaylord St. Mary at Rogers City, 4; Manton, McBain at McBain NMC, 4
TENNIS — TC West at Manistee, 4; Big Rapids at Cadillac, 4; East Jordan at Charlevoix, 4:30
LACROSSE — Cadillac at Petoskey, 6
TRACK & FIELD — TC Central, Kalkaska, Benzie Central at Titan Last Chance (TC West), 1; Cadillac at Harrison Invite, 3:30; Suttons Bay, Buckley, Onekama, Leland, Glen Lake, Manistee Catholic at Frankfort Invitational, 4; Gaylord St. Mary, Forest Area, Mancelona at Kalkaska Invitational, 3
