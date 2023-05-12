TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Saturday, May 13

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Shriners Children’s 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

3:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis

BOWLING

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The Players Championship, Semifinal, Middletown, Del.

BOXING

9 p.m.

SHO — Showtime Championship Main Card: Rolando Romero vs. Ismael Barroso (Super-Lightweights), Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Steven Butler (Middleweights), Stockton, Calif.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Richmond at Virginia, First Round

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Utah at Notre Dame, First Round

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Yale at Georgetown, First Round

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Army at Maryland, First Round

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

4 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, Urbana, Ill.

GOLF

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

5 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Third Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

3 p.m.

ABC — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida (Heavyweights), Charlotte, N.C.

MLB

1 p.m.

BSD — Seattle at Detroit

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at NY Yankees

4 p.m.

FS1 — Texas at Oakland

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Houston at Chicago White Sox OR San Diego at LA Dodgers

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Arizona OR Philadelphia at Colorado (Joined in Progress)

NHL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal, Dallas at Seattle, Game 6

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at Rangers

7:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Leeds United

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Chelsea

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: Miami FC at Louisville City FC

FS2 — CPL: HFX Wanderers FC at Calvary FC

9 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Santos Laguna at Monterey, Quarterfinal, Leg 2

9:30 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Atletico Ottawa at Vancouver FC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

9:50 a.m.

FS2 — The French Cup: Olympique Lyonnais vs. Paris Saint-Germain, Final, Orléans, France

USFL FOOTBALL

12:30 p.m.

USA — Pittsburgh at Michigan

4 p.m.

FOX — Houston at Birmingham

XFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ABC — XFL Championship: Arlington vs. D.C., San Antonio

RADIO

1 p.m. — MLB, Seattle at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

BOYS GOLF — Traverse City Central at Mt. Pleasant Oiler Invitational, 9a; Glen Lake at Harbor Point, noon

LACROSSE — Holland West Ottawa at Traverse City United, 2p

GIRLS SOCCER — Leland at Traverse City St. Francis, 2p; Gaylord at Alma Invite, 11a; Muskegon Oakridge at Petoskey, 10a

BASEBALL — Traverse City Central Invitational, 10a; Traverse City West at Whitehall, 11a; Traverse City St. Francis at Glen Lake John Schlosser Memorial Tournament, 10a; Gaylord, Petoskey at Big Rapids Cardinal Invite, 11a; Lake City Tournament, 11a; Benzie Central at Manistee, 10a

SOFTBALL — Traverse City Central Under The Lights Invite, 4p; Traverse City St. Francis at Lakewood Tournament, 9a; Glen Lake John Schlosser Memorial Tournament, 10a; Petoskey at Big Rapids Jim Turner Invite, 10a; Grayling at Dansville, 9a; Gladstone at Gaylord, 11a; Lake City Tournament, 9a

GIRLS TENNIS — Traverse City West quad, 9a; Manistee at Coastal Conference Tournament, 9:30a

TRACK & FIELD — Punch a Hole in the Sky Meet at Midland, 11:30a; Kingsley at Regional Tune-Up at Brookwood Athletic Complex, 10a

