TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Saturday, May 13
AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Shriners Children’s 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
3:30 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis
BOWLING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: The Players Championship, Semifinal, Middletown, Del.
BOXING
9 p.m.
SHO — Showtime Championship Main Card: Rolando Romero vs. Ismael Barroso (Super-Lightweights), Las Vegas
10 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Steven Butler (Middleweights), Stockton, Calif.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Richmond at Virginia, First Round
2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Utah at Notre Dame, First Round
5 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Yale at Georgetown, First Round
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Army at Maryland, First Round
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, Urbana, Ill.
GOLF
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
5 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Third Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
3 p.m.
ABC — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida (Heavyweights), Charlotte, N.C.
MLB
1 p.m.
BSD — Seattle at Detroit
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at NY Yankees
4 p.m.
FS1 — Texas at Oakland
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Houston at Chicago White Sox OR San Diego at LA Dodgers
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Arizona OR Philadelphia at Colorado (Joined in Progress)
NHL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal, Dallas at Seattle, Game 6
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at Rangers
7:30 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Leeds United
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Chelsea
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championship: Miami FC at Louisville City FC
FS2 — CPL: HFX Wanderers FC at Calvary FC
9 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Santos Laguna at Monterey, Quarterfinal, Leg 2
9:30 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Atletico Ottawa at Vancouver FC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
9:50 a.m.
FS2 — The French Cup: Olympique Lyonnais vs. Paris Saint-Germain, Final, Orléans, France
USFL FOOTBALL
12:30 p.m.
USA — Pittsburgh at Michigan
4 p.m.
FOX — Houston at Birmingham
XFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
ABC — XFL Championship: Arlington vs. D.C., San Antonio
RADIO
1 p.m. — MLB, Seattle at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
BOYS GOLF — Traverse City Central at Mt. Pleasant Oiler Invitational, 9a; Glen Lake at Harbor Point, noon
LACROSSE — Holland West Ottawa at Traverse City United, 2p
GIRLS SOCCER — Leland at Traverse City St. Francis, 2p; Gaylord at Alma Invite, 11a; Muskegon Oakridge at Petoskey, 10a
BASEBALL — Traverse City Central Invitational, 10a; Traverse City West at Whitehall, 11a; Traverse City St. Francis at Glen Lake John Schlosser Memorial Tournament, 10a; Gaylord, Petoskey at Big Rapids Cardinal Invite, 11a; Lake City Tournament, 11a; Benzie Central at Manistee, 10a
SOFTBALL — Traverse City Central Under The Lights Invite, 4p; Traverse City St. Francis at Lakewood Tournament, 9a; Glen Lake John Schlosser Memorial Tournament, 10a; Petoskey at Big Rapids Jim Turner Invite, 10a; Grayling at Dansville, 9a; Gladstone at Gaylord, 11a; Lake City Tournament, 9a
GIRLS TENNIS — Traverse City West quad, 9a; Manistee at Coastal Conference Tournament, 9:30a
TRACK & FIELD — Punch a Hole in the Sky Meet at Midland, 11:30a; Kingsley at Regional Tune-Up at Brookwood Athletic Complex, 10a
