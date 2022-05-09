TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Tuesday, May 10

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

ACCN — Michigan St. at Notre Dame

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

Southeastern Tournament: South Carolina vs. Texas A&M, First Round, Gainesville, Fla.

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

ESPNU — PLL Draft

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

BSD/MLBN — Detroit vs. Oakland (doubleheader)

7 p.m.

TBS — Boston at Atlanta

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at San Diego OR Philadelphia at Seattle

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at Miami, Game 5

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Phoenix, Game 5

NHL HOCKEY

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — 2022 NHL Draft Lottery

7 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Carolina, Game 5

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay at Toronto, Game 5

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: St. Louis at Minnesota, Game 5

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round: Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 5

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Aston Villa

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

RADIO

1 p.m. — MLB, Oakland at Detroit (doubleheader), FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

BASEBALL — TC West at Gaylord, 4:15; Alpena at TC Central, 4:15; Cadillac at Petoskey, 4:15; Cheboygan at Grayling, 4:30; Benzie Central at Onekama, 4:15; Glen Lake at Suttons Bay, 4:15; Frankfort at Buckley, 4:15; Muskegon Orchard View at Manistee, 4; Beal City at McBain, 4:15

SOFTBALL — TC West at Gaylord, 4:15; Alpena at TC Central, 4:15; Cadillac at Petoskey, 4:15; Cheboygan at Grayling, 4:30; Benzie Central at Onekama, 4:15; Glen Lake at Suttons Bay, 4:15; Frankfort at Buckley, 4:15; Muskegon Orchard View at Manistee, 4; Beal City at McBain, 4:15

SOCCER — Cadillac at TC West, 6:45; TC Central at Gaylord, 6:45; Alpena at Petoskey, 6:30; McBain NMC at Cheboygan, 5; Brethren at Ogemaw Heights, 5

GOLF — Kalkaska, TC St. Francis, Elk Rapids at LMC 9-hole match at East Jordan, 4:30; Charlevoix, Grayling, Harbor Springs at LMC 9-hole match at Boyne City, 4:30; Mesick, Bear Lake at Manistee Catholic 9 (Manistee National), 4

TENNIS — TC St. Francis at Petoskey, 4; Boyne City at Charlevoix, 4:30; Grayling at Harbor Springs, 4:30; Manistee at TC Christian, 3

TRACK & FIELD — Bellaire, Gaylord St. Mary, Forest Area at Johannesburg-Lewiston Invitational, 4; McBain NMC at Roscommon, 4:15

