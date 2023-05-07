TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Monday, May 8
MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at Cleveland
7:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs OR LA Dodgers at Milwaukee
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New York at Miami, Game 4
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at LA Lakers, Game 4
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ESPN — 2023 NHL Draft Lottery
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Vegas at Edmonton, Game 3
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — English League Championship: Blackburn Rovers at Millwall
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Fulham
12:30 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Everton at Brighton & Hove Albion
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Southampton at Nottingham Forest
RADIO
6 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Cleveland, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
BASEBALL — Traverse City Christian at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 4:15p; Traverse City St. Francis at Charlevoix, 4:30; Baldwin at Bear Lake, 4:15p; Kalkaska at Boyne City, 4:30p; Mackinaw City at Boyne Falls, 4p; Elk Rapids at East Jordan, 4:30p; Wolverine at Ellsworth, 4p; Harbor Springs at Grayling, 4:30p; Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian at Harbor Light Christian, 4p; Cheboygan at Kingsley, 4:15p; Manistee Catholic Central at Mason County Eastern, 4:30p; Marion at McBain, 4:15p; Pentwater at Mesick, 4:30p
SOFTBALL — Traverse City Christian at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 4:15p; Traverse City St. Francis at Charlevoix, 4:30p; Kalkaska at Boyne City, 4:30p; Mackinaw City at Boyne Falls, 4p; Harbor Light Christian at Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian, 4p; Elk Rapids at East Jordan, 4:30p; Wolverine at Ellsworth, 4p; Harbor Springs at Grayling, 4:30p; Marion at McBain, 4:15p
TRACK & FIELD — Northwest Conference quad at Glen Lake, 4:15p; Northwest Conference quad at Frankfort, 4:15p; Manton, McBain at Houghton Lake, 4p
GIRLS SOCCER — Traverse City St. Francis at Boyne City, 5p; Harbor Springs at Elk Rapids, 5p; Oscoda at Grayling, 5p; North Muskegon at Manistee, 6:45p; Benzie Central at Glen Lake, 5p; Charlevoix at Suttons Bay, 5p
BOYS GOLF — Traverse City Central, Traverse City West at Petoskey, 10a
GIRLS TENNIS — Traverse City Christian at East Jordan, 4p
LACROSSE — Traverse City United at Ada Forest Hills Eastern, 6p
