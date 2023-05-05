TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Saturday, May 6
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series Racing: The Dawn 150, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
8 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Heart Of America 200, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
BOWLING
9 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: Players Championship, Match Play, North Brunswick, N.J. (Taped)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Iowa
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
10 a.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Gulf Shores, Ala.
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Gulf Shores, Ala.
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Gulf Shores, Ala.
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Gulf Shores, Ala.
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Gulf Shores, Ala.
3:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Gulf Shores, Ala.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
5:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs. Maryland, Championship, Baltimore
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Maryland vs. Northwestern, Championship, Columbus, Ohio
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Minnesota
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Hawaii vs. UCLA, Championship, Fairfax, Va.
GOLF
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Second Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, Third Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.
NBC — The 149th Kentucky Derby: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at St. Louis
MLBN — Miami at Chicago Cubs
5 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Tampa Bay (Joined in Progress) OR Miami at Chicago Cubs (2 p.m.)
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Atlanta OR Boston at Philadelphia
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Seattle OR LA Dodgers at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New York at Miami, Game 3
8:30 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at LA Lakers, Game 3
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Edmonton at Vegas, Game 2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Manchester City
12:30 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Brentford at Liverpool
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: San Diego at Washington
USFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
FOX — Houston vs. Philadelphia, Detroit
7:30 p.m.
NBC — Memphis at Michigan
RADIO
2:15 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at St. Louis, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
BOYS GOLF — Traverse City Central, Traverse City West at Gaylord, 9a; Traverse City Christian at Big Rapids Cardinal Invitational, 9a
LACROSSE — Traverse City United at Midland Dow, 10a; Waterford Kettering at Cadillac, noon; Warren De La Salle at Petoskey, 2p
GIRLS SOCCER — Bay City Western at Traverse City West, 1:30p
BASEBALL — Traverse City West v. Cedar Springs at Davenport University, 12:30p; Petoskey Invitational, 10a; Kris Popp Memorial Invitational at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 10a; Mancelona at Pine River, 10a
SOFTBALL — Traverse City West at Linden, noon; Elk Rapids Tournament, 10a; Onekama at Grand Rapids Covenant Christian, 10a; Kalkaska Tournament, 10a; Kris Popp Memorial Invitational at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 10a; Petoskey Tournament, 10a
GIRLS TENNIS — Troy at Traverse City Central, 9a; Traverse City West at Holt, noon
TRACK & FIELD — Saber Flash Invitational at Manistee Community Track, 10a; McBain at Pine River All-Sports Day Invite, 10a
