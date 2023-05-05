TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Saturday, May 6

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series Racing: The Dawn 150, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Heart Of America 200, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

BOWLING

9 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: Players Championship, Match Play, North Brunswick, N.J. (Taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Iowa

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

10 a.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Gulf Shores, Ala.

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Gulf Shores, Ala.

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Gulf Shores, Ala.

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Gulf Shores, Ala.

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Gulf Shores, Ala.

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Gulf Shores, Ala.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs. Maryland, Championship, Baltimore

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Maryland vs. Northwestern, Championship, Columbus, Ohio

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Minnesota

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Hawaii vs. UCLA, Championship, Fairfax, Va.

GOLF

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Second Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, Third Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.

NBC — The 149th Kentucky Derby: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

BSD — Detroit at St. Louis

MLBN — Miami at Chicago Cubs

5 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Tampa Bay (Joined in Progress) OR Miami at Chicago Cubs (2 p.m.)

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Atlanta OR Boston at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Seattle OR LA Dodgers at San Diego (Joined in Progress)

NBA BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New York at Miami, Game 3

8:30 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at LA Lakers, Game 3

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Edmonton at Vegas, Game 2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Manchester City

12:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Brentford at Liverpool

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: San Diego at Washington

USFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

FOX — Houston vs. Philadelphia, Detroit

7:30 p.m.

NBC — Memphis at Michigan

RADIO

2:15 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at St. Louis, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

BOYS GOLF — Traverse City Central, Traverse City West at Gaylord, 9a; Traverse City Christian at Big Rapids Cardinal Invitational, 9a

LACROSSE — Traverse City United at Midland Dow, 10a; Waterford Kettering at Cadillac, noon; Warren De La Salle at Petoskey, 2p

GIRLS SOCCER — Bay City Western at Traverse City West, 1:30p

BASEBALL — Traverse City West v. Cedar Springs at Davenport University, 12:30p; Petoskey Invitational, 10a; Kris Popp Memorial Invitational at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 10a; Mancelona at Pine River, 10a

SOFTBALL — Traverse City West at Linden, noon; Elk Rapids Tournament, 10a; Onekama at Grand Rapids Covenant Christian, 10a; Kalkaska Tournament, 10a; Kris Popp Memorial Invitational at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 10a; Petoskey Tournament, 10a

GIRLS TENNIS — Troy at Traverse City Central, 9a; Traverse City West at Holt, noon

TRACK & FIELD — Saber Flash Invitational at Manistee Community Track, 10a; McBain at Pine River All-Sports Day Invite, 10a

