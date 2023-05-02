TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Wednesday, May 3

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: California vs. Arizona St., First Round, Berkeley, Calif.

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Oregon vs. Colorado, First Round, Berkeley, Calif.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida St. at Florida

GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: Final Round, Twin Warriors & Santa Ana Pueblo Golf Clubs, Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M.

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at Houston

6:30 p.m.

BSD — N.Y. Mets at Detroit

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Boston OR Cleveland at NY Yankees

11 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Oakland OR Milwaukee at Colorado (Joined in Progress)

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at Boston, Game 2

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New Jersey at Carolina, Game 1

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Edmonton at Vegas, Game 1

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:55 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Lecce at Juventus

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — The German Cup: Eintracht Frankfurt at VfB Stuttgart, Semifinal

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Cremonese at AC Milan

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Manchester City

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Tigres UANL at León, Semifinal, Leg 2

RADIO

6:30 p.m. — MLB, N.Y. Mets at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

TRACK & FIELD — Traverse City West at Traverse City Central, 4p; Northwest Conference quad at Benzie Central, 4:15p; Northwest Conference quad at Kingsley, 4:15p; West Michigan D Jamboree at Brethren, 4:15p; Alpena v. Cadillac at Thunder Bay MS, 4p; Johannesburg-Lewiston Invite, 4p; Gaylord at Petoskey, 4p

BOYS GOLF — Traverse City Central, Traverse City West at Cadillac Invitational, 10a

BASEBALL — Benzie Central at Frankfort, 4:15p

SOFTBALL — Mancelona at East Jordan, 5p; Benzie Central at Frankfort, 4:15p; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Onekama, 4:15p

GIRLS SOCCER — Kingsley at Buckley, 5p; Suttons Bay at Leland, 5p

