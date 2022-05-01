TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Monday, May 2
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
SECN — Tennessee at Mississippi
MLB
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at NY Mets OR Seattle at Houston (8 p.m.)
11 p.m.
MLBN — Tampa Bay at Oakland (Joined in Progress)
NBA
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at Miami, Game 1
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Phoenix, Game 1
NHL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Carolina, Game 1
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay at Toronto, Game 1
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: St. Louis at Minnesota, Game 1
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round: Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 1
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Brentford at Manchester United
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds
LOCAL SPORTS
BASEBALL — TC St. Francis at East Jordan, 4:30; Grayling at Boyne City, 4:30; Elk Rapids at Kalkaska, 4:15; Harbor Springs at Charlevoix, 4:30; Mancelona at Kingsley, 4:15; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Central Lake, 4; Gaylord St. Mary at Forest Area, 4; Bellaire at Inland Lakes, 4:30; Lake Leelanau St. Mary vs. TC Christian (at Turtle Creek Stadium), 5; Mesick at Walkerville, 4:30; Marion at Brethren, 4:30
SOFTBALL — TC St. Francis at East Jordan, 4:30; Grayling at Boyne City, 4:30; Elk Rapids at Kalkaska, 4:15; Harbor Springs at Charlevoix, 4:30; Mancelona at Kingsley, 4:15; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Central Lake, 4; Gaylord St. Mary at Forest Area, 4; Bellaire at Inland Lakes, 4:30; Mesick at Walkerville, 4:30; Marion at Brethren, 4:30
SOCCER — Boyne City at Grayling, 5; Elk Rapids at Glen Lake, 5; Harbor Springs at Charlevoix, 5; Benzie Central at North Bay, 5; Kingsley at Buckley, 5; Manistee at Ludington, 6:45
GOLF — Big North Conference, plus Boyne City, at Petoskey (Bayview CC), 11a; Manistee, Lake City at Frankfort, 5; Fairview at Gaylord St. Mary, 4; Mancelona at Joburg, 4; Mid-Michigan Golf Conference jamboree at Houghton Lake, 9a
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.