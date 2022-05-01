TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Monday, May 2

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

SECN — Tennessee at Mississippi

MLB

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at NY Mets OR Seattle at Houston (8 p.m.)

11 p.m.

MLBN — Tampa Bay at Oakland (Joined in Progress)

NBA

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at Miami, Game 1

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Phoenix, Game 1

NHL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Carolina, Game 1

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay at Toronto, Game 1

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: St. Louis at Minnesota, Game 1

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round: Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 1

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Brentford at Manchester United

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

LOCAL SPORTS

BASEBALL — TC St. Francis at East Jordan, 4:30; Grayling at Boyne City, 4:30; Elk Rapids at Kalkaska, 4:15; Harbor Springs at Charlevoix, 4:30; Mancelona at Kingsley, 4:15; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Central Lake, 4; Gaylord St. Mary at Forest Area, 4; Bellaire at Inland Lakes, 4:30; Lake Leelanau St. Mary vs. TC Christian (at Turtle Creek Stadium), 5; Mesick at Walkerville, 4:30; Marion at Brethren, 4:30

SOFTBALL — TC St. Francis at East Jordan, 4:30; Grayling at Boyne City, 4:30; Elk Rapids at Kalkaska, 4:15; Harbor Springs at Charlevoix, 4:30; Mancelona at Kingsley, 4:15; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Central Lake, 4; Gaylord St. Mary at Forest Area, 4; Bellaire at Inland Lakes, 4:30; Mesick at Walkerville, 4:30; Marion at Brethren, 4:30

SOCCER — Boyne City at Grayling, 5; Elk Rapids at Glen Lake, 5; Harbor Springs at Charlevoix, 5; Benzie Central at North Bay, 5; Kingsley at Buckley, 5; Manistee at Ludington, 6:45

GOLF — Big North Conference, plus Boyne City, at Petoskey (Bayview CC), 11a; Manistee, Lake City at Frankfort, 5; Fairview at Gaylord St. Mary, 4; Mancelona at Joburg, 4; Mid-Michigan Golf Conference jamboree at Houghton Lake, 9a

