TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Saturday, April 30
AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware
1 p.m.
CBS — Formula E: The Monaco ePrix, Round 6, Monaco (Taped)
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The A-GAME 200, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware
3 p.m.
NBC — AMA Supercross: Round 16, Denver
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Formula E: The Monaco ePrix, Round 6, Monaco (Taped)
BOXING
10 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Shakur Stevenson vs. Óscar Valdez (Junior-Lightweights), Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at South Carolina
1 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Notre Dame
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Miami at Georgia Tech
6 p.m.
ACCN — TCU at Florida St.
7 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Tennessee
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Mississippi at Arkansas
ESPNU — Santa Clara at San Diego
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
BTN — Maryland Spring Game: From College Park, Md.
2 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota Spring Game: From Minneapolis
2:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington Spring Game: From Seattle
4:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — California Spring Game: From Berkeley, Calif.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — Maryland at Michigan
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida at LSU
3 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Kentucky
4 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Louisville
BTN — Minnesota at Michigan
5 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Missouri
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon
CURLING
1 p.m.
CNBC — World Mixed Doubles Championship: TBD, Final, Geneva (Taped)
GOLF
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Third Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Second Round, The Woodlands Country Club — Tournament Course, Woodlands, Texas
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Palos Verdes Championship, Third Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
7 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera (Bantamweights), Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
FS1 — LA Angels at Chicago White Sox
7 p.m.
FS1 — Philadelphia at NY Mets
10 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at L.A. Dodgers
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at L.A. Dodgers OR Cincinnati at Colorado (8 p.m.)
NFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — The 2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Las Vegas
ESPN — The 2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Las Vegas
NFLN — The 2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Las Vegas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Newcastle United
10 a.m.
CNBC — Premier League: Norwich City at Aston Villa
USA — Premier League: Burnley at Watford
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Leeds United
RADIO
10 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
BASEBALL — TC West at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern, 11a; TC Central at Gainey Invite (GR Christian), 10a; Boyne City, Ellsworth at Inland Lakes Invite, 9a; Benzie Central at Grayling, 10a; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Kalkaska Invitational, 9a; Laker Invitational (Glen Lake), 9a; Kingsley at Midland Invite; Frankfort, Marion at Manton Invitational, 9a; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Val Kapture Memorial (Mancelona), 10a; Manistee Catholic, Bear Lake at Bobcat Classic (Brethren), 9a
SOFTBALL — Grand Haven at TC West, 11a; Bear Lake at TC St. Francis, 10a; Boyne City, Charlevoix at Inland Lakes Invite, 9a; Kalkaska Blazer Softball Tournament, 9a; Laker Invitational (Glen Lake), 9a; Frankfort at Manton Invitational, 9a; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Val Kapture Memorial (Mancelona), 10a
SOCCER — Ludington at TC West, 1:30; Holland at TC Central, 10a; Holland at Gaylord, noon; Mt. Pleasant at Cadillac, 12:45; North Bay at Hart Invite, 9a; Leland at Harbor Springs, 11a
GOLF — Petoskey at Titan Invitational (TC West, at Interlochen GC), 10a
TENNIS — TC Central at Grand Blanc quad; Manistee at Grant, 9a
LACROSSE — Muskegon Reeths-Puffer at TC United, 10a; Lowell at TC United, 2; Petoskey Invite (consolation game, noon; championship, 2)
TRACK & FIELD — Charlevoix at Ogemaw Heights Falcon Invite; Kingsley at Reed City Invite, 10a;
