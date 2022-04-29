TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Saturday, April 30

AUTO RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware

1 p.m.

CBS — Formula E: The Monaco ePrix, Round 6, Monaco (Taped)

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The A-GAME 200, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware

3 p.m.

NBC — AMA Supercross: Round 16, Denver

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Formula E: The Monaco ePrix, Round 6, Monaco (Taped)

BOXING

10 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Shakur Stevenson vs. Óscar Valdez (Junior-Lightweights), Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at South Carolina

1 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Notre Dame

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Miami at Georgia Tech

6 p.m.

ACCN — TCU at Florida St.

7 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Tennessee

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Mississippi at Arkansas

ESPNU — Santa Clara at San Diego

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

BTN — Maryland Spring Game: From College Park, Md.

2 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota Spring Game: From Minneapolis

2:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington Spring Game: From Seattle

4:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — California Spring Game: From Berkeley, Calif.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Maryland at Michigan

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida at LSU

3 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Kentucky

4 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Louisville

BTN — Minnesota at Michigan

5 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Missouri

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon

CURLING

1 p.m.

CNBC — World Mixed Doubles Championship: TBD, Final, Geneva (Taped)

GOLF

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Third Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Second Round, The Woodlands Country Club — Tournament Course, Woodlands, Texas

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Palos Verdes Championship, Third Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera (Bantamweights), Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FS1 — LA Angels at Chicago White Sox

7 p.m.

FS1 — Philadelphia at NY Mets

10 p.m.

BSD — Detroit at L.A. Dodgers

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at L.A. Dodgers OR Cincinnati at Colorado (8 p.m.)

NFL FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — The 2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Las Vegas

ESPN — The 2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Las Vegas

NFLN — The 2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Newcastle United

10 a.m.

CNBC — Premier League: Norwich City at Aston Villa

USA — Premier League: Burnley at Watford

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Leeds United

RADIO

10 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

BASEBALL — TC West at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern, 11a; TC Central at Gainey Invite (GR Christian), 10a; Boyne City, Ellsworth at Inland Lakes Invite, 9a; Benzie Central at Grayling, 10a; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Kalkaska Invitational, 9a; Laker Invitational (Glen Lake), 9a; Kingsley at Midland Invite; Frankfort, Marion at Manton Invitational, 9a; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Val Kapture Memorial (Mancelona), 10a; Manistee Catholic, Bear Lake at Bobcat Classic (Brethren), 9a

SOFTBALL — Grand Haven at TC West, 11a; Bear Lake at TC St. Francis, 10a; Boyne City, Charlevoix at Inland Lakes Invite, 9a; Kalkaska Blazer Softball Tournament, 9a; Laker Invitational (Glen Lake), 9a; Frankfort at Manton Invitational, 9a; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Val Kapture Memorial (Mancelona), 10a

SOCCER — Ludington at TC West, 1:30; Holland at TC Central, 10a; Holland at Gaylord, noon; Mt. Pleasant at Cadillac, 12:45; North Bay at Hart Invite, 9a; Leland at Harbor Springs, 11a

GOLF — Petoskey at Titan Invitational (TC West, at Interlochen GC), 10a

TENNIS — TC Central at Grand Blanc quad; Manistee at Grant, 9a

LACROSSE — Muskegon Reeths-Puffer at TC United, 10a; Lowell at TC United, 2; Petoskey Invite (consolation game, noon; championship, 2)

TRACK & FIELD — Charlevoix at Ogemaw Heights Falcon Invite; Kingsley at Reed City Invite, 10a;

