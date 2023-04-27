TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Friday, April 28

COLLEGE BASEBALL

5 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Penn St.

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas at TCU

SECN — Alabama at LSU

8 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Virginia

BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska

10 p.m.

ESPNU — UCLA at Stanford

PAC-12N — Arizona at Oregon St.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

8:15 p.m.

CBSSN — Boston U. at Army

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Boston College, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C.

3:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: North Carolina vs. Syracuse, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C.

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Loyola (Md.) at Navy

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida A&M at Jackson St.

6 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Notre Dame

8:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Utah

GOLF

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, First Round, The Woodlands Country Club — Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexican Open at Vidanta, Second Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship, Second Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles

12 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Korea Championship, Third Round, Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, Incheon, South Korea

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

MLBN — Kansas City at Minnesota

6:30 p.m.

BSD — Baltimore at Detroit

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at NY Mets OR Pittsburgh at Washington

8:10 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Philadelphia at Houston

10:10 p.m.

APPLETV+ — St. Louis at LA Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL

8:10 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Sacramento at Golden State, Game 6

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Memphis at LA Lakers, Game 6

NFL DRAFT

7 p.m.

ABC — 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Kansas City, Mo.

ESPN — 2023 NFL Draft: Round 2, Kansas City, Mo.

NFLN — 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Kansas City, Mo.

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Kansas City, Mo.

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at NY Islanders, Game 6

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Florida, Game 6

9:30 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Minnesota, Game 6

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Seattle, Game 6

RADIO

6:30 p.m. — MLB, Baltimore at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

TRACK & FIELD — Traverse City Central at Spartan Classic, 2:45p; Traverse City West, Petoskey at Mt. Pleasant Oiler Invite, 3:30p; Benzie Central at Kent City Elite Invitational, 1:30p; Brethren, Frankfort, Leland, Glen Lake at Onekama Invitational, 2p; Cadillac, Gaylord, Lake City, McBain at Clare Invitational, 2p; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Barnyard Invitational, TBA; Manistee Catholic Central, McBain Northern Michigan Christian, Mesick at Mustang Invitational, 3:30p

BOYS GOLF — Traverse City Central at Grand Haven at American Dunes, 11a; Gaylord, Petoskey at Frankenmuth Eagle Invite, 9a; Reed City at Lake City, 4p

BASEBALL — Evart at Lake City, 4:15p; Cadillac at Lake Odessa Lakewood, 6p; Hesperia at Manistee, 4p; Manton at McBain, 4:15p; Frankfort at Mesick, 4:15p

SOFTBALL — Ellsworth at Central Lake, 4p; Evart at Lake City, 4:15p; Cadillac at Lake Odessa Lakewood, 6p; Hesperia at Manistee, 4p; Manton at McBain, 4:15p; Frankfort at Mesick, 4:30p

LACROSSE — Portage Northern at Petoskey, 7p

GIRLS SOCCER — Reed City at Benzie Central, 5p; Brethren at Big Rapids Crossroads, 5p; Glen Lake at Charlevoix, 5p; Shepherd at McBain Northern Michigan Christian, 5p

GIRLS TENNIS — Traverse City Central at Port Huron Northern, 4p; Traverse City West Titan Tri, 10a

