TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Friday, April 21

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at Tennessee

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Baylor at Texas Tech

8 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Florida St.

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Southern Cal

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Penn St.

8 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Providence at Denver

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at UCLA

9 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Alabama

10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Arizona at Oregon

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Second Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, Woodlands, Texas

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Second Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Second Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, Woodlands, Texas

9 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Invited Celebrity Classic, First Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas (Taped)

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs

7 p.m.

BSD — Detroit at Baltimore

APPLETV+ — Toronto at NY Yankees

7:20 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Houston at Atlanta

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Seattle OR San Diego at Arizona (9:30 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:10 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Atlanta, Game 3

8:30 p.m.

ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: Cleveland at New York, Game 3

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Denver at Minnesota, Game 3

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at NY Islanders, Game 3

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Florida, Game 3

9:30 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Minnesota, Game 3

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 3

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Southampton at Arsenal

11 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: León at Tijuana

RADIO

7 p.m. — MLB, Detroit at Baltimore, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

BASEBALL — Cheboygan at Traverse City Central, 4:15p; McBain at Buckley, 4:15p; Ludington at Cadillac, 4:15p; East Jordan at Ellsworth, 4p; Bellaire at Forest Area, 4p; Mancelona at Gaylord St. Mary, 4p; Manistee at Hart, 4p; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Inland Lakes, 4p; Manton at Lake City, 4:15p

SOFTBALL — McBain at Buckley, 4:15p; Ludington at Cadillac, 4:15p; East Jordan at Ellsworth, 4p; Bellaire at Forest Area, 4:15p; Mancelona at Gaylord St. Mary, 4p; Manistee at Hart, 4p; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Inland Lakes, 4p; Manton at Lake City, 4:15p

TRACK & FIELD — Traverse City West, Traverse City Central at Midland Graves Relays, 3p; Traverse City St. Francis, Grand Traverse Academy, Buckley, Charlevoix, Frankfort, Gaylord St. Mary, Grayling, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Lake City, Manton at Mancelona Invite, 3:30p; Cadillac at Ionia Bulldog Relays, 3p; Gaylord, McBain at Chesaning Classic, 3p; Petoskey at DeWitt Panther Invite, 3:30p

BOYS GOLF — Traverse City Central, Traverse City West at TC Tee Invite at Crystal Mountain, 10a

LACROSSE — Pontiac Notre Dame Prep at Traverse City United, 7:30p; Hudsonville at Petoskey, 7p

GIRLS SOCCER — Marquette at Traverse City St. Francis, 5p; Suttons Bay at Buckley, 5p; Boyne City at Charlevoix, 5p; Brethren at Clare, 5p; Benzie Central at Hart, 5p; Reed City at Manistee, 5p; Big Rapids Crossroads at McBain Northern Michigan Christian, 5p

GIRLS TENNIS — Boyne City at Big Rapids, 4p

