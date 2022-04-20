TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Thursday, April 21

AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE

9 p.m.

NBATV — FAP vs. Cobra Sport (Taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Mississippi

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Missouri at LSU

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Notre Dame

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at North Carolina

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Clemson at Florida St.

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, First Round, Lakes Course, Tarragona, Spain

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, First Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LA Open, First Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB

1 p.m.

BSD — N.Y. Yankees at Detroit

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Detroit OR Chicago White Sox at Cleveland

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Miami OR Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs (7:30 p.m.)

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Seattle OR Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs (7:30 p.m.)

NBA

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Memphis at Minnesota, Game 3

9 p.m.

NBATV — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Utah, Game 3

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Golden State at Denver, Game 3

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

BSD — Detroit at Florida

8 p.m.

ESPN — Toronto at Tampa Bay

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:55 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Brisbane

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:45 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Southampton at Burnley

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Quarterfina

RADIO

1 p.m. — MLB, N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210

7 p.m. — NHL, Detroit at Florida, FM-106.3

LOCAL SPORTS

BASEBALL — Sault Ste. Marie at TC West, 3; Gaylord at Boyne City, 4; Cadillac at Manistee, 4; Benzie Central at Kalkaska, 4:15; Rudyard at Charlevoix, 4:30; Reed City at Kingsley, 4:15; Lake City at Frankfort, 4:15; Central Lake at Gaylord St. Mary, 4; Forest Area at Onaway, 4; Mancelona at Inland Lakes, 4; Bellaire at Pellston, 4; Mesick at Manistee Catholic, 4; Houghton Lake at McBain, 4:15; Bear Lake at Walkerville, 4:30; Brethren at Mason County Eastern, 4:30

SOFTBALL — Sault Ste. Marie at TC West, 3:15; TC Central at Cheboygan, 4:15; Cadillac at Manistee, 4; Mackinaw City at Boyne City, 4; Benzie Central at Kalkaska, 4:15; Rudyard at Charlevoix, 4:30; Reed City at Kingsley, 4:15; Lake City at Frankfort, 4:15; Onekama at Ludington, 4; Central Lake at Gaylord St. Mary, 4; Forest Area at Onaway, 4; Mancelona at Inland Lakes, 4; Bellaire at Pellston, 4; Houghton Lake at McBain, 4:15

SOCCER — TC West at Cadillac, 6:45; Gaylord at TC Central, 6:45; Charlevoix at Boyne City, 5; Harbor Springs at Grayling, 5; Leland at Glen Lake, 5

GOLF — Gaylord St. Mary, Mancelona at Fairview, 4

TENNIS — Petoskey at TC West, 4; Boyne City at Elk Rapids, 4:30; Charlevoix at Grayling, 4:30; Manistee at TC St. Francis, 4

