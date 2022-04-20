TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Thursday, April 21
AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE
9 p.m.
NBATV — FAP vs. Cobra Sport (Taped)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Mississippi
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Missouri at LSU
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Notre Dame
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at North Carolina
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Clemson at Florida St.
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, First Round, Lakes Course, Tarragona, Spain
3:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, First Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
6:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LA Open, First Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB
1 p.m.
BSD — N.Y. Yankees at Detroit
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Detroit OR Chicago White Sox at Cleveland
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Miami OR Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs (7:30 p.m.)
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Seattle OR Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs (7:30 p.m.)
NBA
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Memphis at Minnesota, Game 3
9 p.m.
NBATV — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Utah, Game 3
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Golden State at Denver, Game 3
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at Florida
8 p.m.
ESPN — Toronto at Tampa Bay
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:55 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Brisbane
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:45 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Southampton at Burnley
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Quarterfina
RADIO
1 p.m. — MLB, N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210
7 p.m. — NHL, Detroit at Florida, FM-106.3
LOCAL SPORTS
BASEBALL — Sault Ste. Marie at TC West, 3; Gaylord at Boyne City, 4; Cadillac at Manistee, 4; Benzie Central at Kalkaska, 4:15; Rudyard at Charlevoix, 4:30; Reed City at Kingsley, 4:15; Lake City at Frankfort, 4:15; Central Lake at Gaylord St. Mary, 4; Forest Area at Onaway, 4; Mancelona at Inland Lakes, 4; Bellaire at Pellston, 4; Mesick at Manistee Catholic, 4; Houghton Lake at McBain, 4:15; Bear Lake at Walkerville, 4:30; Brethren at Mason County Eastern, 4:30
SOFTBALL — Sault Ste. Marie at TC West, 3:15; TC Central at Cheboygan, 4:15; Cadillac at Manistee, 4; Mackinaw City at Boyne City, 4; Benzie Central at Kalkaska, 4:15; Rudyard at Charlevoix, 4:30; Reed City at Kingsley, 4:15; Lake City at Frankfort, 4:15; Onekama at Ludington, 4; Central Lake at Gaylord St. Mary, 4; Forest Area at Onaway, 4; Mancelona at Inland Lakes, 4; Bellaire at Pellston, 4; Houghton Lake at McBain, 4:15
SOCCER — TC West at Cadillac, 6:45; Gaylord at TC Central, 6:45; Charlevoix at Boyne City, 5; Harbor Springs at Grayling, 5; Leland at Glen Lake, 5
GOLF — Gaylord St. Mary, Mancelona at Fairview, 4
TENNIS — Petoskey at TC West, 4; Boyne City at Elk Rapids, 4:30; Charlevoix at Grayling, 4:30; Manistee at TC St. Francis, 4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.