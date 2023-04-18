TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Wednesday, April 19
BOWLING
7 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: The WSOB Shark Championship, Wauwatosa, Wis.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
4 p.m./6:30 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Wisconsin
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
BSD — Cleveland at Detroit
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at St. Louis OR Tampa Bay at Cincinnati (12:30 p.m.)
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox OR NY Mets at LA Dodgers (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at NY Yankees OR Minnesota at Boston
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: LA Lakers at Memphis, Game 2
9 p.m.
NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round: Miami at Milwaukee, Game 2
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Denver, Game 2
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Islanders at Carolina, Game 2
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Boston, Game 2
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Dallas, Game 2
10 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBS — UEFA Champions League: Manchester City at Bayern Munich, Quarterfinal, Leg 2
10 p.m.
TBS — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Mexico, Glendale, Ariz.
RADIO
1 p.m. — MLB, Cleveland at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
BASEBALL — Traverse City St. Francis at Traverse City Central, 4:15p; Hillman at Gaylord St. Mary, 4p
SOFTBALL — Gaylord at Bay City Western, 4p; Hillman at Gaylord St. Mary, 4p
TRACK & FIELD — Gaylord at Traverse City Central, 4p; Cadillac at Traverse City West, 4p; Frankfort, Leland, Suttons Bay at Benzie Central, 4:15p; Buckley, Glen Lake, Onekama at Kingsley, 4:15p; Manistee Catholic Central, Mesick at Brethren, 4:15p; Petoskey v. Alpena at Thunder Bay Junior High School, 4p
GIRLS TENNIS — Traverse City Central at Midland Dow quad, 10a; Fremont at Manistee, 4p
BOYS GOLF — Manistee at Muskegon Orchard View, 3:30p
GIRLS SOCCER — Glen Lake at Buckley, 5p; Manistee at Fremont, 6:15p; Clare at Grayling, 5p; Kingsley at Suttons Bay, 5p
