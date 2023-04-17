TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Tuesday, April 18

BOWLING

7 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The WSOB Scorpion Championship, Wauwatosa, Wis.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Louisville at Indiana

7 p.m.

SECN — Samford at Auburn

8 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia St. at Georgia Tech

BTN — Creighton at Nebraska

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ACCN — James Madison at Virginia

BTN — Michigan St. at Michigan

PAC-12N — Portland St. at Oregon

8:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Portland St. at Oregon

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

BSD — Cleveland at Detroit (game 1)

4:30 p.m.

BSD — Cleveland at Detroit (game 2)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at NY Yankees OR Minnesota at Boston

10 p.m.

TBS — NY Mets at LA Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round: Atlanta at Boston, Game 2

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: New York at Cleveland, Game 2

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: LA Clippers at Phoenix, Game 2

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at New Jersey, Game 1

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay at Toronto, Game 1

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round: Winnipeg at Vegas, Game 1

10 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Seattle at Colorado, Game 1

RADIO

1 p.m. — MLB, Cleveland at Detroit (game 1), FM-101.1/AM-1210

4:30 p.m. — MLB, Cleveland at Detroit (game 2), FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

BASEBALL — Traverse City Christian at Bear Lake, 4:15p; Lake City at Beaverton, 4p; Charlevoix at Benzie Central, 4:15p; Gaylord at Gladwin, 4p; Buckley at Kingsley, 4:15p; Muskegon Orchard View at Manistee, 4p; Frankfort at Glen Lake, 4:15p; McBain at Marion, 4:15p; Onekama at Suttons Bay, 4:15p

SOFTBALL — Traverse City Christian at Bear Lake, 4:15p; Kalkaska at Traverse City Central, 4:15p; Lake City at Beaverton, 4p; Charlevoix at Benzie Central, 4:15p; Cadillac at Greenville, 4:15p; Buckley at Kingsley, 4:15p; Muskegon Orchard View at Manistee, 4p; Frankfort at Glen Lake, 4:15p; Onekama at Suttons Bay, 4:15p

GIRLS TENNIS — Cadillac at Traverse City Central at Traverse City East Middle, 4p

BOYS GOLF — Bear Lake at Pentwater, 4p

LACROSSE — Sault Ste. Marie at Petoskey, 6p

GIRLS SOCCER — Harbor Springs at Cadillac, 5p; Boyne City at Gaylord, 6:45p; Brethren at McBain Northern Michigan Christian, 5p

TRACK & FIELD — Manistee at Ludington, 4p; Boyne City, Charlevoix, Harbor Springs at Kalkaska, 4:30p; Central Lake, Forest Area at Bellaire, 4p

