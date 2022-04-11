Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 30 kt from the southeast and highest waves around 6 feet expected. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan and Lake Huron. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&