TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Tuesday, April 12
AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE
12 p.m.
NBATV — Cape Town vs. Petro de Luanda (Taped)
1:30 p.m.
NBATV — Petro de Luanda vs. Cobra Sport (Taped)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ACCN — Florida at Florida St.
COLLEGE GOLF
7 p.m.
GOLF — The Western Intercollegiate: Second Round, Pasatiempo Golf Club, Santa Cruz, Calif.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Nebraska
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Clemson at South Carolina
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Nebraska
MLB
1 p.m.
BSD — Boston at Detroit
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Philadelphia OR Oakland at Tampa Bay
9:30 p.m.
TBS — San Diego at San Francisco
NBA
7 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Play-In Round: Cleveland at Brooklyn
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Play-In Round: LA Clippers at Minnesota
NBA G LEAGUE
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — G League Final: Delaware at Rio Grande Valley, Championship, Game 1
NHL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at Washington
7:30
BSD/ESPN+ — Ottawa at Detroit
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Tampa Bay at Dallas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBS — UEFA Champions League: Chelsea at Real Madrid, Quarterfinal Leg 2
10 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Pumas UNAM at Cruz Azul, Semifinal Leg 2
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Uzbekistan, Chester, Pa.
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
RADIO
1 p.m. — MLB, Boston at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210
7:30 p.m. — NHL, Ottawa at Detroit, FM-106.3
LOCAL SPORTS
BASEBALL — TC West at Midland Dow, 3:30; Cadillac at Kingsley, 4:15; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Elk Rapids, 4; Charlevoix at McBain, 4:30; Manton at Benzie Central, 4:15; Suttons Bay at Harbor Springs, 4; Manistee at Frankfort, 4:15; Forest Area at Buckley, 4:30; TC Christian at Lansing Christian, 4
SOFTBALL — TC Central at Kalkaska, 4:30; Gaylord at Shepherd, 4; Cadillac at Kingsley, 4:15; Boyne City at Ogemaw Heights, 4; Elk Rapids at Ellsworth, 4; Pickford at Grayling, 4; Manton at Benzie Central, 4:15
SOCCER — Petoskey at Alpena, 6:30; Gaylord at Elk Rapids, 5; McBain NMC at Shepherd, 5; Brethren at Big Rapids Crossroads, 5
GOLF — Manistee Catholic, Mesick, Bear Lake at Pentwater, 4
TENNIS — Petoskey at Harbor Springs, 4; TC St. Francis at Big Rapids, 4; Manistee at Ludington, 4; TC Christian at Charlevoix, 4:30
TRACK & FIELD — Alpena at TC Central, 4; TC West at Gaylord, 4; Frankfort at McBain NMC Invitational, 3; Manistee at Ludington, 4
