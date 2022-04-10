TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Monday, April 11

AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE

12 p.m.

NBATV — FAP vs. Espoir Fukash (Taped)

COLLEGE GOLF

7 p.m.

GOLF — The Western Intercollegiate: First Round, Pasatiempo Golf Club, Santa Cruz, Calif.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — Cornell at Syracuse

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Florida

MLB

5 p.m.

BSD — Boston at Detroit

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — NY Mets at Philadelphia

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at San Francisco OR Miami at LA Angels

NHL

7 p.m.

NHLN — Winnipeg at Montreal

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

WNBA

7 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA Draft: From New York

RADIO

5 p.m. — MLB, Boston at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

BASEBALL — TC Central at Mt. Pleasant, 3:30; Inland Lakes at East Jordan, 4; Grayling at Harrison, 4; Kalkaska at Pine River, 4:15; Suttons Bay at Central Lake, 4:15; Buckley at Roscommon, 4; Gaylord St. Mary at Hillman, 4; Mancelona at Lake City, 4:15; Bellaire at Mio, 4; Manistee Catholic at Brethren, 4; Marion at Bear Lake, 4:30

SOFTBALL — Charlevoix at TC West, 4:15; Inland Lakes at East Jordan, 4; Grayling at Harrison, 4; Kalkaska at Pine River, 4:15; Suttons Bay at Central Lake, 4:15; Buckley at Roscommon, 4; Onekama at Manistee, 4:15; Mancelona at Lake City, 4:15; Bellaire at Mio, 4; Marion at Bear Lake, 4:30

SOCCER — Elk Rapids at TC St. Francis, 5; Boyne City at Harbor Springs, 5; Grayling at Charlevoix, 5; TC Bulldogs at North Bay, 5; Leland and Kingsley, 5; Big Rapids Crossroads at Buckley, 5; Big Rapids at Manistee, 5

TENNIS — TC West at Up North Invitational (TC Central), 9a; Big Rapids at Petoskey, 1; TC Christian at Charlevoix, 4:30

LACROSSE — TC United at Livonia Stevenson, 6:30

