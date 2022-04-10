TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Monday, April 11
AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE
12 p.m.
NBATV — FAP vs. Espoir Fukash (Taped)
COLLEGE GOLF
7 p.m.
GOLF — The Western Intercollegiate: First Round, Pasatiempo Golf Club, Santa Cruz, Calif.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ACCN — Cornell at Syracuse
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Florida
MLB
5 p.m.
BSD — Boston at Detroit
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — NY Mets at Philadelphia
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at San Francisco OR Miami at LA Angels
NHL
7 p.m.
NHLN — Winnipeg at Montreal
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
WNBA
7 p.m.
ESPN — WNBA Draft: From New York
RADIO
5 p.m. — MLB, Boston at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
BASEBALL — TC Central at Mt. Pleasant, 3:30; Inland Lakes at East Jordan, 4; Grayling at Harrison, 4; Kalkaska at Pine River, 4:15; Suttons Bay at Central Lake, 4:15; Buckley at Roscommon, 4; Gaylord St. Mary at Hillman, 4; Mancelona at Lake City, 4:15; Bellaire at Mio, 4; Manistee Catholic at Brethren, 4; Marion at Bear Lake, 4:30
SOFTBALL — Charlevoix at TC West, 4:15; Inland Lakes at East Jordan, 4; Grayling at Harrison, 4; Kalkaska at Pine River, 4:15; Suttons Bay at Central Lake, 4:15; Buckley at Roscommon, 4; Onekama at Manistee, 4:15; Mancelona at Lake City, 4:15; Bellaire at Mio, 4; Marion at Bear Lake, 4:30
SOCCER — Elk Rapids at TC St. Francis, 5; Boyne City at Harbor Springs, 5; Grayling at Charlevoix, 5; TC Bulldogs at North Bay, 5; Leland and Kingsley, 5; Big Rapids Crossroads at Buckley, 5; Big Rapids at Manistee, 5
TENNIS — TC West at Up North Invitational (TC Central), 9a; Big Rapids at Petoskey, 1; TC Christian at Charlevoix, 4:30
LACROSSE — TC United at Livonia Stevenson, 6:30
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.