TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Tuesday, April 4

COLLEGE BASEBALL

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NC State at East Carolina

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah Tech at Utah

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ACCN — Longwood at Virginia Tech

8 p.m.

ACCN — Ball St. at Notre Dame

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

MLBN — Arizona at San Diego

7 p.m.

TBS — Philadelphia at NY Yankees

8 p.m.

BSD — Detroit at Houston

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Cleveland at Oakland (9:30 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

BSD+ — Miami at Detroit

8 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Philadelphia

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN+ — Detroit at Montreal

8 p.m.

ESPN — Vegas at Nashville

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Edmonton at Los Angeles

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — The German Cup: Sporting Club Freiburg at Bayern Munich, Quarterfinal

2:45 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Leeds United

5:15 p.m.

FS2 — CONMEBOL U-17 Championship Group Stage: Venezuela vs. Bolivia, Group B, Guayaquil, Ecuador

7:45 p.m.

FS2 — CONMEBOL U-17 Championship Group Stage: Paraguay vs. Peru, Group B, Guayaquil, Ecuador

8 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Atlas at Philadelphia Union, Quarterfinal, Leg 1

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Violette at Club León, Quarterfinal, Leg 1

RADIO

7 p.m. — NBA, Miami at Detroit, FM-101.1 or AM-1210

7 p.m. — NHL, Detroit at Montreal, FM-106.3

8 p.m. — MBL, Detroit at Houston, FM-101.1 or AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

GIRLS SOCCER — Traverse City Central at Saginaw Heritage, 6:45p; Gaylord at Midland, 7:15p

BASEBALL — Frankfort at Lake City, 4:15p; Kalkaska at Oscoda, 4:30p

SOFTBALL — Cadillac at Gladwin, 4p; Frankfort at Lake City, 4:15p; Kalkaska at Oscoda, 4:30p

