TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Saturday, March 4

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

CBS — Alabama at Texas A&M

ESPN — Ohio St. at Michigan St.

ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Baylor

ESPNEWS — Penn at Princeton

FOX — Seton Hall at Providence

12:30 p.m.

USA — George Mason at Richmond

1 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at South Carolina

2 p.m.

CBS — Kentucky at Arkansas

ESPN — Tennessee at Auburn

ESPN2 — Louisville at Virginia

FOX — St. John’s at Marquette

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Georgia Tech at Boston College

USA — St. Bonaventure at UMass

3:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Missouri Valley Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, St. Louis

SECN — Mississippi at Missouri

4 p.m.

CBS — Stanford at Oregon

ESPN — Kansas at Texas

ESPN2 — Florida St. at Virginia Tech

4:30 p.m.

USA — VCU at George Washington

5:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at Colorado

6 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Miami

CBSSN — Missouri Valley Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, St. Louis

ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech

SECN — LSU at Florida

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Duke at North Carolina

7 p.m.

FS1 — Butler at Xavier

7:30 p.m.

FOX — UConn at Villanova

8 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Clemson

CBSSN — Davidson at Rhode Island

ESPN2 — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD, Championship, Evansville, Ind.

PAC-12N — California at Oregon St.

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Hawaii at UC Santa Barbara

FS1 — Creighton at DePaul

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Wyoming at San Diego St.

ESPN — Arizona at UCLA

ESPN2 — West Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Loyola Marymount, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

11 p.m.

FS1 — Arizona St. at Southern Cal

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Minneapolis

5 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Minneapolis

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS2 — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan St. at Notre Dame, Quarterfinal, Game 2

COLLEGE WRESTLING

10 a.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Session 1, Ann Arbor, Mich.

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Semifinals, Ann Arbor, Mich.

GOLF

2:30 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Bay Hill, Fla.

NBA

7:30 p.m.

BSD — Detroit at Cleveland

8:30 p.m.

ABC — Philadelphia at Milwaukee

NHL

12:30 p.m.

BSD — Detroit at NY Islanders

12:55 p.m.

ABC — NY Rangers at Boston

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Colorado at Dallas

RADIO

Noon — NCAA men’s basketball, Ohio State at Michigan State, FM-92.9

12:30 p.m. — NHL, Detroit at NY Islanders, FM-106.3

7:30 p.m. — NBA, Detroit at Cleveland, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

WRESTLING STATE FINALS — Individual state championships at Ford Field

BOWLING STATE INDIVIDUAL FINALS — Division 1 at Thunderbowl Lanes; Division 2 at Century Bowl; Division 3 at JAX 60; Division 4 at M-66 Bowl

ICE HOCKEY QUARTERFINALS — Traverse City Bay Reps v. East Grand Rapids at Division 3 at Ferris State University, 1p

