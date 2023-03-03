TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Saturday, March 4
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
CBS — Alabama at Texas A&M
ESPN — Ohio St. at Michigan St.
ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Baylor
ESPNEWS — Penn at Princeton
FOX — Seton Hall at Providence
12:30 p.m.
USA — George Mason at Richmond
1 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at South Carolina
2 p.m.
CBS — Kentucky at Arkansas
ESPN — Tennessee at Auburn
ESPN2 — Louisville at Virginia
FOX — St. John’s at Marquette
2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Georgia Tech at Boston College
USA — St. Bonaventure at UMass
3:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Missouri Valley Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, St. Louis
SECN — Mississippi at Missouri
4 p.m.
CBS — Stanford at Oregon
ESPN — Kansas at Texas
ESPN2 — Florida St. at Virginia Tech
4:30 p.m.
USA — VCU at George Washington
5:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah at Colorado
6 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Miami
CBSSN — Missouri Valley Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, St. Louis
ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech
SECN — LSU at Florida
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Duke at North Carolina
7 p.m.
FS1 — Butler at Xavier
7:30 p.m.
FOX — UConn at Villanova
8 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Clemson
CBSSN — Davidson at Rhode Island
ESPN2 — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD, Championship, Evansville, Ind.
PAC-12N — California at Oregon St.
8:30 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Hawaii at UC Santa Barbara
FS1 — Creighton at DePaul
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Wyoming at San Diego St.
ESPN — Arizona at UCLA
ESPN2 — West Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Loyola Marymount, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
11 p.m.
FS1 — Arizona St. at Southern Cal
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Minneapolis
5 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Minneapolis
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
FS2 — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan St. at Notre Dame, Quarterfinal, Game 2
COLLEGE WRESTLING
10 a.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Session 1, Ann Arbor, Mich.
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Semifinals, Ann Arbor, Mich.
GOLF
2:30 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Bay Hill, Fla.
NBA
7:30 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at Cleveland
8:30 p.m.
ABC — Philadelphia at Milwaukee
NHL
12:30 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at NY Islanders
12:55 p.m.
ABC — NY Rangers at Boston
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Colorado at Dallas
RADIO
Noon — NCAA men’s basketball, Ohio State at Michigan State, FM-92.9
12:30 p.m. — NHL, Detroit at NY Islanders, FM-106.3
7:30 p.m. — NBA, Detroit at Cleveland, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
WRESTLING STATE FINALS — Individual state championships at Ford Field
BOWLING STATE INDIVIDUAL FINALS — Division 1 at Thunderbowl Lanes; Division 2 at Century Bowl; Division 3 at JAX 60; Division 4 at M-66 Bowl
ICE HOCKEY QUARTERFINALS — Traverse City Bay Reps v. East Grand Rapids at Division 3 at Ferris State University, 1p
