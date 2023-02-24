TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Saturday, February 25
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
CBS — UConn at St. John’s
CBSSN — Stony Brook at Coll. of Charleston
ESPN — Michigan St. at Iowa
ESPN2 — TCU at Texas Tech
ESPNU — Oklahoma at Iowa St.
FOX — Creighton at Villanova
1 p.m.
SECN — Missouri at Georgia
2 p.m.
CBS — Arizona St. at Arizona
CBSSN — Furman at Samford
ESPN — Texas at Baylor
ESPN2 — Arkansas at Alabama
ESPNU — Kansas St. at Oklahoma St.
2:30 p.m.
USA — Rhode Island at Fordham
3:30 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska
SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi St.
4 p.m.
CBS — Auburn at Kentucky
CBSSN — Colgate at Navy
ESPN — West Virginia at Kansas
ESPN2 — Florida St. at Miami
5 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Pittsburgh
PAC-12N — Washington St. at California
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Loyola of Chicago at Saint Louis
ESPN — Virginia at North Carolina
ESPN2 — Florida at Vanderbilt
ESPNU — George Mason at Dayton
SECN — South Carolina at Tennessee
7 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Wake Forest
7:30 p.m.
FOX — Indiana at Purdue
FS1 — DePaul at Marquette
8 p.m.
CBSSN — UAB at W. Kentucky
ESPN — Virginia Tech at Duke
ESPN2 — Houston at East Carolina
ESPNU — Southern Cal at Utah
8:30 p.m.
SECN — LSU at Mississippi
10 p.m.
CBSSN — San Diego St. at New Mexico
ESPN — Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Gonzaga
ESPN2 — UC Irvine at Hawaii
ESPNU — San Francisco at BYU
PAC-12N — Oregon at Oregon St.
12 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPNU — CIAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Baltimore (Taped)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
FOX — UConn at DePaul
PAC-12N — Stanford at Utah
4 p.m.
ESPNU — CIAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Baltimore
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at UCLA
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — Colorado St. at Wyoming
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
BTN — Big Five Meet‥2: Michigan St., Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio St., Rutgers, Lincoln, Neb.
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
5:30 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Minnesota
8 p.m.
BTN — Notre Dame at Michigan
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Gamakatsu Bassmaster Elite at Lake Seminole, Bainbridge, Ga.
GOLF
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: The LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba, Second Round, El Camaleon Golf Course, Riviera Maya, Mexico
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Third Round, PGA National Members Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
3 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Third Round, PGA National Members Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
NBA BASKETBALL
Noon
BSD — Toronto at Detroit
8:30 p.m.
ABC — Boston at Philadelphia
NHL HOCKEY
12:55 p.m.
ABC — NY Rangers at Washington
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Pittsburgh at St. Louis
7 p.m.
NHLN — Ottawa at Montreal
8 p.m.
BSD — Tampa Bay at Detroit
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Southampton at Leeds United
12:30 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Bournemouth
4:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: NY City FC at Nashville SC
XFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
FX — D.C. at Vegas
RADIO
Noon — NBA, Toronto at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210
8 p.m. — NHL, Tampa Bay at Detroit, FM-106.3
LOCAL SPORTS
WRESTLING STATE FINALS — Gaylord at Division 2 championships at Wings Event Center
ICE HOCKEY REGIONALS — Traverse City Bay Reps v. Petoskey-Gaylord winner at Centre Ice Arena, 5:15p; Traverse City Central at Alpena, 6p
BOWLING REGIONALS — Traverse City Central, Traverse City West at Royal Scot Lanes, 8a; Traverse City Christian, Bellaire, Benzie Central, Manistee Catholic Central, Glen Lake at Gaylord Bowling Center, 8a; Cadillac, Gaylord, Petoskey at Richfield Bowl, 8a; Boyne City, Elk Rapids, Grayling at Spare Time Lanes, 8a
BOYS BASKETBALL — Lake City at Roscommon, 2:30p; Forest Area at Pellston, 3p
GIRLS BASKETBALL — Frankfort at Elk Rapids, 1p; Boyne City at Bellaire, 1p; Brethren at Manistee Catholic Central, noon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.