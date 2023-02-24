TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Saturday, February 25

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

CBS — UConn at St. John’s

CBSSN — Stony Brook at Coll. of Charleston

ESPN — Michigan St. at Iowa

ESPN2 — TCU at Texas Tech

ESPNU — Oklahoma at Iowa St.

FOX — Creighton at Villanova

1 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at Georgia

2 p.m.

CBS — Arizona St. at Arizona

CBSSN — Furman at Samford

ESPN — Texas at Baylor

ESPN2 — Arkansas at Alabama

ESPNU — Kansas St. at Oklahoma St.

2:30 p.m.

USA — Rhode Island at Fordham

3:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska

SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi St.

4 p.m.

CBS — Auburn at Kentucky

CBSSN — Colgate at Navy

ESPN — West Virginia at Kansas

ESPN2 — Florida St. at Miami

5 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Pittsburgh

PAC-12N — Washington St. at California

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Loyola of Chicago at Saint Louis

ESPN — Virginia at North Carolina

ESPN2 — Florida at Vanderbilt

ESPNU — George Mason at Dayton

SECN — South Carolina at Tennessee

7 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Wake Forest

7:30 p.m.

FOX — Indiana at Purdue

FS1 — DePaul at Marquette

8 p.m.

CBSSN — UAB at W. Kentucky

ESPN — Virginia Tech at Duke

ESPN2 — Houston at East Carolina

ESPNU — Southern Cal at Utah

8:30 p.m.

SECN — LSU at Mississippi

10 p.m.

CBSSN — San Diego St. at New Mexico

ESPN — Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Gonzaga

ESPN2 — UC Irvine at Hawaii

ESPNU — San Francisco at BYU

PAC-12N — Oregon at Oregon St.

12 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPNU — CIAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Baltimore (Taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

FOX — UConn at DePaul

PAC-12N — Stanford at Utah

4 p.m.

ESPNU — CIAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Baltimore

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at UCLA

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Colorado St. at Wyoming

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

BTN — Big Five Meet‥2: Michigan St., Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio St., Rutgers, Lincoln, Neb.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Minnesota

8 p.m.

BTN — Notre Dame at Michigan

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Gamakatsu Bassmaster Elite at Lake Seminole, Bainbridge, Ga.

GOLF

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: The LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba, Second Round, El Camaleon Golf Course, Riviera Maya, Mexico

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Third Round, PGA National Members Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Third Round, PGA National Members Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

Noon

BSD — Toronto at Detroit

8:30 p.m.

ABC — Boston at Philadelphia

NHL HOCKEY

12:55 p.m.

ABC — NY Rangers at Washington

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Pittsburgh at St. Louis

7 p.m.

NHLN — Ottawa at Montreal

8 p.m.

BSD — Tampa Bay at Detroit

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Southampton at Leeds United

12:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Bournemouth

4:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: NY City FC at Nashville SC

XFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

FX — D.C. at Vegas

RADIO

Noon — NBA, Toronto at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210

8 p.m. — NHL, Tampa Bay at Detroit, FM-106.3

LOCAL SPORTS

WRESTLING STATE FINALS — Gaylord at Division 2 championships at Wings Event Center

ICE HOCKEY REGIONALS — Traverse City Bay Reps v. Petoskey-Gaylord winner at Centre Ice Arena, 5:15p; Traverse City Central at Alpena, 6p

BOWLING REGIONALS — Traverse City Central, Traverse City West at Royal Scot Lanes, 8a; Traverse City Christian, Bellaire, Benzie Central, Manistee Catholic Central, Glen Lake at Gaylord Bowling Center, 8a; Cadillac, Gaylord, Petoskey at Richfield Bowl, 8a; Boyne City, Elk Rapids, Grayling at Spare Time Lanes, 8a

BOYS BASKETBALL — Lake City at Roscommon, 2:30p; Forest Area at Pellston, 3p

GIRLS BASKETBALL — Frankfort at Elk Rapids, 1p; Boyne City at Bellaire, 1p; Brethren at Manistee Catholic Central, noon

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you