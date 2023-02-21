Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Snow likely. High 27F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Watching a potential winter storm. Cloudy with snow. Low around 20F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.