TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Wednesday, February 22
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Bellarmine at Jacksonville
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Providence at UConn
7 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Clemson
BTN — Minnesota at Maryland
CBSSN — Dayton at UMass
ESPN — Kentucky at Florida
ESPN2 — Temple at Cincinnati
ESPNU — South Florida at UCF
SECN — Vanderbilt at LSU
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Butler at DePaul
9 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Wisconsin
CBSSN — St. John’s at Georgetown
ESPN — North Carolina at Notre Dame
ESPN2 — Alabama at South Carolina
ESPNU — Tulane at Houston
SECN — Mississippi at Auburn
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — New Mexico at Boise St.
GOLF
10 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, First Round, Siam Country Club — Pattaya Old Course, Pong, Thailand
3 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Indiana Open, First Round, DLF Golf & Country Club — The Gary Player Course, Gurgaon, India
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
NHLN — Rivalry Series: U.S. vs. Canada, Laval, Quebec
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
5:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — PLL Championship Series: Atlas vs. Whipsnakes, Washington
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Fort Wayne at Long Island
NHL HOCKEY
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Chicago at Dallas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBS — UEFA Champions League: Manchester City at RB Leipzig, Leg 1, Round of 16
4:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: Puerto Rico vs. Canada, Quarterfinal, Guatemala City
7:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: Panama vs. Honduras, Quarterfinal, Guatemala City
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
TNT — SheBelieves Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Brazil, Frisco, Texas
TENNIS
3 a.m.
TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Merida-WTA, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Doha-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Merida-WTA, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Doha-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Doha-ATP Quarterfinals; Merida-WTA, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP Early Rounds
LOCAL SPORTS
ICE HOCKEY REGIONALS — Gaylord at Petoskey, 5p
BOYS BASKETBALL — Traverse City Christian at Kingsley, 7p; Onekama at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 7p; Harbor Springs at Glen Lake, 7p; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Bellaire, 7:30p; Baldwin at Brethren, 7:30p; Kalkaska at Cedarville, 6p; Marion at Mesick, 7:30p; Mancelona at Onaway, 7:30p; Forest Area at Pellston, 7:30p; Manistee Catholic Central at Walkerville, 7:30p
GIRLS BASKETBALL — Ludington at Cadillac, 7p; Frankfort at Elk Rapids, 7p; Harbor Springs at Glen Lake, 5:30p; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Suttons Bay, 5p
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.