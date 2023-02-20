Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

A few snow showers scattered about the area this morning, otherwise a good deal of clouds. High 29F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Intermittent snow or snow showers becoming steadier late. Low 23F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.