TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Monday, February 21
AUTO RACING
3 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Winchester, Great Britain (Taped)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
CBSSN — American U. at Colgate
7 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Boston College
ESPN — Louisville at North Carolina
ESPN2 — Penn St. at Maryland
ESPNU — Coppin St. at Howard
FS1 — Indiana at Ohio St.
9 p.m.
ESPN — Baylor at Oklahoma St.
ESPNU — Alabama St. at Bethune-Cookman
FS1 — Arizona St. at UCLA
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Michigan St.
8 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Iowa
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona at California
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah at Washington
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NHL
10 p.m.
NHLN — Seattle at Vancouver
RUGBY (MEN’S)
3 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Newcastle
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Doha-WTA, Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Doha-WTA, Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Doha-WTA, Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Doha-WTA, Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds
LOCAL SPORTS
BOYS BASKETBALL — Mancelona at Forest Area, 7; Brimley at Gaylord St. Mary, 7; Boyne Falls at Wolverine, 7
GIRLS BASKETBALL — Lake Leelanau St. Mary at TC St. Francis, 7; Burt Lake NMCA at Alba, 5:30; Boyne Falls at Wolverine, 5:30
HOCKEY — First day of regionals
